How Rams' Week 7 Win Changes Their NFL Trade Deadline Plans

The Los Angeles Rams entered Week 7 of the NFL season at a crossroads. With a win against the Las Vegas Raiders, they would be back in playoff contention. However, dropping to 2-5 with a loss would have forced them to have some uncomfortable conversations.

At 2-5, the Rams’ season likely would have been over. At that point, the Rams may have needed to consider trading assets for draft capital and start focusing on 2027 with the hope that they would have their stars healthy to start the year. Had the Rams dropped to 2-5, it’s possible that they would have started shopping Byron Young, Braden Fiske, and others in hopes of stocking up for 2027.

From Potential Sellers to Buyers at the NFL Trade Deadline

However, the Rams are in a much different spot at 3-4. With three winnable games on the schedule, they could realistically enter their bye in Week 11 at 6-4 and in a prime position to push for a playoff spot. Over the next three weeks, the Rams will play the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and Arizona Cardinals. The Rams need to take care of business, but they have a realistic path back into the NFC playoff picture.

That may not be where the Rams saw themselves at the beginning of the season, but it puts them in a position where they can be more aggressive at the trade deadline than they would at 2-5. At the very least, it allows the Rams to evaluate the roster, see where their needs are, and explore opportunities. If the opportunity fits, they have the ability to capitalize on it.

With that said, that doesn’t mean that the Rams need to make another all-in blockbuster-type trade. In a sense, that might be possible, but it’s certainly not necessary. The Rams can live with the idea that the return of Myles Garrett and Terrance Ferguson are similar to making two in-season acquisitions. The addition of Garrett once he comes back from injury should provide a major boost to the defense.

Rams Still Have Clear Needs Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

At the same time, the Rams still have needs on the roster. Since the offseason, the Rams have needed a more reliable third wide receiver. With the season-ending injury to Poona Ford, an argument can be made that the Rams need a run-stuffing nose tackle. The Rams have had issues on special teams and could look to make additions there as well.

It’s important that the Rams don’t confuse beating a struggling Raiders team with proving that their problems have been fixed. The performance against the Raiders was encouraging, but the Rams still need to show that consistently, which is something that they haven’t done this season.

Sitting at 3-4 with a 38 percent chance of making the playoffs, as opposed to sitting at 2-5, gives the Rams the ability to trade away minor future assets and continue strengthening the roster for a potential Super Bowl run.

Rams Don't Need Another Blockbuster Trade

With the win against the Raiders, the Rams can be calculated buyers at the trade deadline. They don’t need to overpay for a player to provide a short-term boost like Von Miller in 2021. However, if Snead can acquire a player who addresses a clear need without sacrificing significant future resources, it’s a move worth considering. Some of Snead’s best trades have been low-value targets such as Austin Corbett and Kevin Dotson.

That has been the goal since they made the move for Trent McDuffie back in April. Again, they don’t necessarily need to make a blockbuster move, but another piece that might better position them in a competitive NFC makes sense.

The Rams aren’t in a position to stand pat and do nothing as they remain in the middle of the playoff hunt. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have both shown a willingness to be aggressive at the trade deadline. Additionally, the Rams have already committed to winning this season. After saving their season with a win, the Rams can continue on that path.

By beating the Raiders, the Rams gave themselves new life. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Rams have the flexibility now to address some of their weaknesses and properly compete for a playoff spot. If the Rams believe they can still compete for a Super Bowl, they need to approach the trade deadline with that same mindset.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.