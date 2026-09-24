5 Intriguing Wide Receiver Trade Targets the Rams Should Consider

Heading into the 2026 offseason, it was thought that the Los Angeles Rams had a need at the third wide receiver spot. It made sense that they didn’t address it in the draft, but it was surprising that they didn’t add anybody late in free agency or before training camp. Despite having opportunities to sign Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen, the Rams didn’t add either. Over the past few weeks, the Rams could have signed Darious Slayton or Brandin Cooks, and passed them up as well.

Multiple things can be true here. Yes, the Rams utilized their tight ends more in the absence of Nacua and are using 13 personnel.However, that also doesn’t eliminate their need for a third wide receiver. The Rams had success against the Giants, but New York was also very thin at cornerback. If the Rams are without Nacua again against the Broncos and Patrick Surtain takes away Davante Adams, is it right to trust Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, and Tutu Atwell?

In Week 2 against the Giants, wide receivers outside of Adams combined for two catches for 31 yards. Mumpfield was targeted once, but didn’t have a reception. Xavier Smith also had a drop. "It would be hard to trust either of those two in a big spot, but that’s where the Rams are.

As the season progresses, the Rams will certainly continue to evaluate the roster, especially with the injuries to Nacua and Jordan Whittington. If the Rams do make a trade at wide receiver, here are five names they should consider.

1. Quentin Johnston - Chargers

There’s no doubt that Quentin Johnston is entering bust territory for the Chargers. Johnston is in his fourth season and is averaging just 0.48 yards per route run. There’s been improvement over the last two years, but he has lacked some consistency. A reduced role as a third wide receiver may benefit him. Johnston has the ability to beat defenses over the top. He may not have developed into the first-round wide receiver that the Chargers envisioned, but he can still serve a role in an offense.

With the injury to David Njoku, the Chargers could use some tight end depth, which the Rams have. While the Rams may not be able to trade Davis Allen or Tyler Higbee for Johnston straight up, a tight end and a draft pick could make it work.

Missed chance for a chunk play for LAC. 44 for the Raiders bites hard on this run fake, and can't get under this over by Quentin Johnston. But Herbert opts for the flat to Kolar instead pic.twitter.com/9AVUIDX4AT — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) September 21, 2026

2. Xavier Legette - Panthers

Much like Johnston, Legette hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft status. He has two receptions for 64 yards this season and in three years, he’s never eclipsed 500 yards in a season. However, Legette could be a special teams addition given his ability as a returner. Legette is averaging 26 yards per kick return and was a threat in that spot in college at South Carolina. At 6’3, 227-pounds, Legette also gives the Rams some size that they don’t have at depth. Legette could be an upgrade over Jordan Whittington.

Unfortunately, the Panthers don’t have a lot of wide receiver depth. Even though Legette hasn’t lived up to expectations, they may not be willing to make this trade. For the right price, Legette could be the difference-maker on special teams that the Rams need at wide receiver.

Xavier Legette redemption. Turned on the burners. pic.twitter.com/PfpVTNJOtj — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) September 20, 2026

3. Jerry Jeudy - Browns

Once upon a time, Jeudy may have been a perfect fit in Sean McVay’s offense. However, if the Rams are looking for a more experienced third wide receiver, Jeudy fits that description. For the most part, he’s checked out in Cleveland. The Browns have also drafted his replacements in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Playing for a contender may change his attitude on the field.

Jeudy is still just 29 years old and has the ability to beat man coverage. He’s still a very good route-runner. The Rams wouldn’t expect him to be their second wide receiver, but rather an experienced option behind Nacua and Adams. Jeudy would also likely cost a Day 3 pick at most.

4. Brian Thomas Jr./Marvin Harrison Jr. - Jaguars/Cardinals

As a rookie, Brian Thomas Jr. had almost 1,300 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He looked like the next big thing at wide receiver in the NFL. However, he only had 707 yards last year and has six receptions for 80 yards through two weeks. Thomas profiled well as a Rams wide receiver coming out of LSU. If the Jaguars are willing to move on, it may be worth calling.

It seems unlikely that the Cardinals would trade Marvin Harrison Jr., let alone to a division rival. If Harrison does put it together, the Cardinals aren’t going to want to face him twice a year. Still, given questions about his effort and the Cardinals being in a major rebuild, moving on and giving Harrison a change of scenery may not be the worst thing.

Marvin Harrison Jr. after 2 games this season.



🔸 4 Targets

🔸 1 Reception

🔸 33 Yards



Mike LaFleur said he doesn't see a lack of effort from Marvin Harrison Jr., via @BoBrackpic.twitter.com/ivYpTiPSl0 — Covers Football (@Covers_Football) September 23, 2026

5. Marvin Mims - Broncos

Mims might be the WR4 for the Broncos, but his addition would be similar to the Seahawks trading for Rashid Shaheed last year. Mims’ ability on special teams is also a reason why the Broncos wouldn’t trade him. Mims is an experienced wide receiver who can win deep, but he’s also an electric punt returner.

It seems unlikely that the Broncos would field calls for Mims, but it’s something the Rams should at least consider exploring. He’s an upgrade over Xavier Smith as a receiver and a major upgrade as a punt returner. The biggest question is whether he’d even be available.

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