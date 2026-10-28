Rams Must Act Quickly to Land Josh Downs Before NFL Trade Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Los Angeles Rams have reportedly been active on the phones, especially for a wide receiver. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported last week that the Rams were exploring wide receiver options and added on Wednesday that they are a team that could acquire help at the trade deadline.

The Rams will certainly have their options. However, on Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers took advantage of the Indianapolis Colts’ fire sale. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams did the same, especially when it comes to wide receiver Josh Downs.

Given the injury to Davante Adams, the Rams could use wide receiver help. Even when Adams returns, the Rams need to upgrade their third wide receiver spot, which is where Downs fits best in their offensive infrastructure.

While the Colts had already been taking calls on Downs, on Wednesday morning, the wide receiver officially requested a trade, likely with the hope to fast-track something. As it stands, a trade for Downs isn’t considered likely this week, but the expectation is that a trade will eventually happen, according to Jordan Schultz.

Sources: Colts WR Josh Downs is requesting a trade from Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/rwGaVGMTFf — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2026

If the Rams have interest in Downs, they may need to act quickly with how the Colts are moving on from players they don’t see as part of their future. While Downs is having a down year, no pun intended, he still has 122 more yards than Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, and Jordan Whittington combined. Downs’ yards per route run and targets per route run are also both higher than all three, despite having a larger sample.

The market for Downs appears to be competitive at this point, adding more urgency for the Rams to get something done quickly. While there is some concern about Downs’ size and how he could be used in the McVay offense, he does give the Rams flexibility once Adams returns.

Downs may be a slot-only player, making him a more difficult projection in the Rams’ offense. Still, the Rams have operated out of 11 personnel at a 55.9 percent rate this season. When they have had to go to three wide receivers, it’s been difficult for them to trust Mumpfield, Whittington, and Atwell.

4 clips of the Colts in 12 personnel in 2025 with Josh Downs and Alec Pierce as the 2 WRs on the field.



Can see the "slot" formations (two WRs on the same side of the field) that they created on most of these plays. It's a classic play action shot play formation that also gets… pic.twitter.com/UAAUfumgSl — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) July 7, 2026

When the Rams have been in 11 personnel this season, Mumpfield has a -0.07 EPA per target, while Whittington has a -0.24 EPA per target. While Atwell has been better, he’s only been targeted twice. It’s clear that the Rams only see him as a clear-out player.

That WR3 spot is an area where the Rams need an upgrade once Adams returns, and Downs would provide exactly that. While Downs may be the same size as Atwell, they are not similar players. Downs is a much better separator, wins in the intermediate and short areas of the field rather than just vertically, and provides value as a punt returner.

He’s much more akin to Zay Flowers than Atwell.Downs and Flowers are both compact, twitchy wide receivers with quickness, change-of-direction ability, and route-running skills. Downs has speed, but winning vertically isn’t his specialty.

Josh Downs is a completely effortless mover, sheesh. Incredibly electric. Don't love him in traffic/contested catch situations/outside, but he creates a ton of separation and has rocket launchers attached to his cleats https://t.co/VHC5g6a2uL pic.twitter.com/jZOPpUBlFL — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) October 28, 2026

While Downs is smaller, he is still a willing blocker, and that’s an area where he’s improved over his four-year career. Downs was expected to be able to block in a Colts offense that featured Jonathan Taylor. According to PFF, Downs had 108 run-blocking snaps during the first six weeks of the season and had a 64.2 run-blocking grade. Mumpfield has a smaller frame as well and had a 59.7 run-blocking grade on 54 snaps. At some point, the Rams have to prioritize athleticism and speed in the offense.

If the Rams are going to make a move, the time for them to make it is now. The Colts aren’t waiting to move on from players, and Downs has a market. If the Rams believe Downs can help provide a reliable option and be an upgrade over their current options, they can’t afford to sit back and wait. The opportunity is there, and it’s up to Les Snead to make it happen.

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