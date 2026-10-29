3 NFL Trade Deadline Deals the Rams Should Explore Right Now

The Los Angeles Rams are a team who could be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. They have been rumored to be exploring options at wide receiver, but there are certainly other positions where the Rams have needs as well. It seems unlikely at this point that the Rams would make a trade until next week. However, here are three NFL trade deadline deals that the Rams should explore immediately.

WR Josh Downs

Brian Thomas Jr. could certainly be mentioned here as well. Thomas would give the Rams an “X” receiver while Davante Adams is injured. However, Downs wouldn’t cost as much as Thomas and would fit into the Rams’ offense once Adams does return. The Rams are missing a reliable WR3 in the offense who they can trust when they are in 11 personnel. Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield have shown flashes, but they haven’t been consistent. Downs gives the Rams some speed, but more importantly, someone who can create after the catch and create separation with his route-running. With the Colts in a fire-sale situation and Downs requesting a trade, this is a name the Rams should be exploring.



Price: 2027 fourth-round pick

DL A’Shawn Robinson

Trading for a defensive lineman may not be the preferred move, but it would be a smart one. The Rams do have some depth at the position and will be asking a lot of that depth with the absences of Kobie Turner and Poona Ford. It is expected that the Rams will get Turner back at some point, but Ford is out for the remainder of the season. The Rams are going to miss Ford’s presence in the middle of their defensive line. A’Shawn Robinson is familiar with the Rams and would provide the veteran run-stopping presence that they need.



Price: 2028 late-round pick

EDGE Khalil Mack

It’s hard to see the Rams exploring positions outside of wide receiver and defensive line. With that said, it may not be a bad idea to explore edge rusher, and Khalil Mack makes sense. Mack is at a stage of his career in which he wants to play for a contender. The Rams have lacked consistent pressure off the edge without Myles Garrett. While Garrett is set to return within the next few weeks, Mack would still fit the rotation with Josaiah Stewart. Adding Mack would also provide some insurance if Garrett's recovery takes longer than expected. The Rams can't afford to continue struggling to generate pressure off the edge.



Price: 2028 late-round pick swap

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