The Case For and Against the Rams' Top NFL Trade Deadline Targets

The NFL trade deadline is just a week away and there are several names that have been connected to the Los Angeles Rams. It’s still unclear whether the Rams will opt to make a move, and there are positives and negatives to each player they could consider. Let’s break down some top potential targets and make a case for why each would be a fit and why the Rams shouldn’t trade for them.

WR Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) runs with the ball Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Case For: There is no doubt that the Rams need help at wide receiver and Josh Downs would be a great fit. While he may not be the “X” that the Rams need with Davante Adams out, he would fit in perfectly alongside Adams and Puka Nacua. The Rams need a reliable target with speed and someone who can create underneath and find the soft spot in zones.Downs is a great separator, ranking fourth in first downs per route run on third and fourth down last season. His skillset is similar to Jamison Crowder, who had success in Sean McVay’s offense.

The Case Against: While Downs had a strong first and second season, he only had 566 yards last year and has 30 receptions for 330 yards this year. His size makes him less valuable as a blocker, which McVay does ask of his wide receivers. Despite having an opportunity, Downs has never been more than a WR3 in the Colts’ offense.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a touchdown pass in the first quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Case For: Thomas is a former first-round pick and had over 1,200 yards as a rookie with 10 touchdowns. With Adams out, Thomas would slot right into the “X” receiver role and then would provide a bigger vertical threat once Adams does return. The Rams would have multiple years of team control remaining, including the ability to exercise his fifth-year option. He’d be someone the Rams could build the wide receiver room around alongside Nacua over the next few seasons.

The Case Against: While Thomas had over 1,200 yards as a rookie, he has just 824 yards since. He’s completely fallen out of favor and has struggled to get comfortable in a Liam Coen offense that is very similar to McVay’s. Thomas has struggled with drops and has had a low targeted success rate over the last two years. It’s possible that Thomas just needs a change of scenery, but the Rams might not be the right fit.

DL Grover Stewart

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Case For: It wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Rams to make a move for a nose tackle. Poona Ford is out for the season and the impact of his loss will be felt in the run game. Stewart would give the Rams exactly what they are missing without Ford: a run-stopping nose tackle in the middle of the defensive line.

The Case Against: Stewart would certainly fit a need, but the cost may simply be too high. A team would need to take on $6.7 million in salary to trade for Stewart. As it stands, the Rams only have $8,000 in cap space. They have some flexibility to open up some money, but $6.7 million would be a lot.

WR Chimere Dike

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) returns a kick off during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Case For: There is no doubt that the Rams need special teams help and Chimere Dike is one of the best returners in the NFL. Dike is averaging 12.5 yards per punt return, which ranks 17th in the NFL. For reference, Alex Bachman averaged 5.2 yards per punt return. Dike kills two birds with one stone, adding wide receiver depth and providing a threat as a returner.

The Case Against: While Dike got more involved in the Tennessee Titans’ offense last week, he hasn’t provided much as a wide receiver consistently in his career. He had 423 yards total as a rookie and has just 124 yards this season. This isn’t like the Seattle Seahawks trading for Rashid Shaheed last year. If Dike offered more as a receiver, a trade could make sense. However, the Rams can’t afford to give up draft capital for strictly a returner.

EDGE Khalil Mack

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The case For: The Rams have struggled getting to the quarterback this season. Their pass rush currently ranks 21st in pressure rate and 27th in sack rate. Josaiah Stewart hasn’t stepped up in the way that some expected and Wesley Bailey is still growing. Mack is a more experienced player and still had a 12.7 percent pressure rate this season, which is higher than Stewart and Bailey.

The Case Against: Mack would be an improvement over Stewart and Bailey, but once Myles Garrett returns from injury, he would be a rotational player. The Rams need a more productive pass rush, but it’s unlikely that Mack is the missing piece.

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