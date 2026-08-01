Ty Simpson Has His Strongest Day of Rams Training Camp So Far

As the Los Angeles Rams continue their second block of training camp practices, the continued development of Ty Simpson remains a key focal point. While Simpson has certainly had his ups and downs throughout training camp, the Rams finally put on pads on Friday and allowed the first-round pick to play more freely. The result was one of his best days of the offseason so far.

Despite the Rams being in pads for the first time, many key starters took rest days. Given that it was Day 1 of the block, Matthew Stafford didn't practice. The Rams also allowed days off for Davante Adams and Myles Garrett. With Stafford out, Simpson was given more reps and had one of his busier days of training camp.

"The first-round draft pick had arguably his best practice of training camp so far, showing off a quicker release and more comfort operating the offense," wrote team reporter Stu Jackson. "A pair of throws that stood out in that regard were a deep completion to tight end Terrance Ferguson and an intermediate one to tight end Max Klare, with plenty of zip on both."

During the first week of training camp, the priority for Simpson and the other quarterbacks was to get down the pre-snap operation. This meant getting comfortable in the huddle, getting everybody lined up, and then recognizing the defense within the 40-second play clock.

The Rams didn't put on the pads in the first block and kept things pretty simple. For Simpson, the first block was a lot of predetermined short throws just to help him gain confidence in the offense. As the Rams progress and Simpson continues developing through training camp, they'll slowly start taking some of the training wheels off more and more.

That process started on Friday as Simpson was able to get into longer dropbacks and push the ball downfield more.

"Ty Simpson saw his most action yet as a Rams quarterback, and it led to an eventful day with some highs and lows," said The Athletic's Nate Atkins. “After four days of a slow buildup for the No. 13 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Rams unleashed a bit more of Simpson’s playmaking…Simpson at least didn’t look timid in going across the middle despite holding the ball a little longer, which is something he can do with better mobility than Stafford at this stage in his career.”

One of Simpson’s best plays was a nice throw over the middle of the field to rookie standout wide receiver CJ Daniels. Simpson also had a scramble to his right and delivered a strike down the sideline to Rohan Jones who dropped it.

This is the first time I’ve seen Ty Simpson scramble so far in camp. pic.twitter.com/y40fmEmwT1 — Ethan Shirazi (@Ethanshirazi24) August 1, 2026

It wasn’t perfect for Simpson and that is to be expected. At the end of the day, he is still a rookie learning the offense. Like all of their rookies, the Rams are going to bring him along slowly. With Matthew Stafford starting, there’s no pressure for Simpson to be ready immediately.

Simpson nearly had two passes intercepted by Emmanuel Forbes, one where it appeared he overlooked the cornerback, but the pass was dropped.

Emmanuel Forbes was this close from picking off Ty Simpson. pic.twitter.com/BSNHTh55N2 — Ethan Shirazi (@Ethanshirazi24) August 1, 2026

As the game slows down for Simpson, his release will get faster and he’ll continue to gain confidence in the offense. Still, McVay has seen progression and has overall been pleased with Simpson’s growth.

“He's done really well. Some of the things, even mechanically about being able to speed up his release, some of the timing and rhythm in terms of with his lower half being married up with the routes,” said McVay.

It’s natural to dissect every single throw from Simpson throughout training camp. Given the controversy around the pick, Simpson is going to be under even more scrutiny when he makes a mistake. However, the Rams seem pleased with his development track so far and training camp is the setting for Simpson to make mistakes and learn from them.

The important thing for Simpson right now is to stack days and continue to improve day-by-day. The backup quarterback competition may be getting a lot of attention, but that’s not the priority for the Rams or Simpson right now. As long as the Rams continue to see improvement like they did during Friday’s first practice in pads, they’ll be pleased.

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