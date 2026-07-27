One Rams Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone

As the Los Angeles Rams begin training camp, a lot of attention will be on the rookie class as they take their first snaps since OTAs. While the Rams may not get any major contributions from the 2026 class, that doesn’t mean that a few rookies won’t stand out or take fans by surprise.

Throughout training camp, many will be watching what CJ Daniels does in the offense. Daniels was taken in the sixth round, but is a player that many are excited for as he enters his rookie season. Even if Daniels doesn’t win the WR3 job, he should be able to push Konata Mumpfield for snaps. Daniels is much bigger and more physical than Mumpfield, which is what the Rams lacked at that spot last season.

A Chance for Simpson to Rewrite the Narrative

Still, if there is one rookie who will surprise this summer, don’t be shocked if that player is quarterback Ty Simpson. Heading into training camp, there are very few expectations for Simpson. When the Rams drafted Simpson with the 13th overall pick, there were many who didn’t believe that he was worthy of that selection. Some thought the Rams could have traded back and still drafted Simpson, while others believed they shouldn’t have taken a quarterback at all.

Simpson was arguably the most controversial pick of the first round, and heading into his first training camp, there are some who believe that he will fail. If Simpson is unable to quickly surpass Stetson Bennett in training camp, there will certainly be a loud minority with a preset agenda who begin to question the pick and whether Simpson was worth the selection. There will be a group simply waiting for confirmation that he fails.

It’s very possible that Simpson never wins over that group. However, it’s also why he is likely the rookie on the Rams with the best chance to surprise everyone this summer. Again, this is someone who many didn’t believe was worthy of the 13th overall pick. If Simpson plays well, that may begin to change. With Matthew Stafford only participating every other day during training camp, that will also provide more opportunities for Simpson.

Ty Simpson Opens Training Camp With Encouraging Signs

Simpson practiced for the first time since OTAs on Sunday, but started with backup reps as Stetson Bennett worked with the starters. While there were certainly some rookie growing pains, the players and coaching staff were encouraged by what they saw.

“I’m encouraged,” said Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “I appreciate the way that he works as much as anything. Anytime you’ve got that mindset, you’re going to continue to grow each time that you’re out there.”

It’s important to understand that the Rams are going to bring Simpson along slowly and not rush him. The Rams have a multi-year plan for Simpson and are going to develop him at his own pace. Still, some of the things that were seen on day one were encouraging.

As noted by team reporter Stu Jackson, Simpson constantly asked for feedback from the coaching staff. Any time he got taken out, he would walk over to quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone. Pierce DeLuna of the 1st and Tuna Substack noted that Simpson’s overall talent is evident.

“It is undeniable that Simpson has arm talent like a first rounder should,” wrote DeLuna. “When he makes the right progression, plants his feet and fires, there’s zip on the ball, accurately.”

DeLuna did note that Simpson had a few balls that sailed on him, but that’s to be expected for an inexperienced quarterback and one in his first practice in his first NFL training camp. Simpson should continue to only get more comfortable in the offense with more reps. That’s not to say that mistakes won’t happen, but this is a player still grasping the offense and applying technique from the coaching staff.

Why Simpson Could Surprise Everyone This Summer

It’s not often that a defensive player will comment on a young quarterback, especially one taking backup reps. However, that’s exactly what happened on Sunday with cornerback Trent McDuffie. McDuffie praised Simpson’s maturity and pointed out that he’s been at the stadium during the summer break throwing to a bunch of different players on the roster.

“He's taking it a day at a time, and I know he's leaning on his vets in the room and leaning on the guys around him,” said McDuffie. “That's the best thing that Ty Simpson's been able to do is just lean on the people around him and we're going to bring him up and he's going to be good.”

As the Rams begin training camp, the expectations around Simpson remain extremely low. Simpson won’t need to be perfect to start changing the narrative. As the arm talent becomes evident and if he plays well in the preseason, it could quickly alter how fans view him.

The Rams only completed their first day of practice at training camp. However, as fans begin to attend open practices and see Simpson live, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them walk away more impressed with him than they were initially. Simpson will continue to develop and should receive valuable reps during the preseason. He may spend much of training camp behind Bennett, but that could change as he becomes more comfortable in the offense.

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