One Rams Position Battle Just Took an Interesting Turn During Training Camp

Throughout training camp for the Los Angeles Rams, a position battle that many have been watching closely is the one at WR3. While the Rams have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, there is some uncertainty behind those players. Some expected the Rams to draft a wide receiver early, but instead they waited until the sixth round to take CJ Daniels out of Miami.

The Rams already have some established players behind Nacua and Adams in Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, and Konata Mumpfield, but none have been relied on consistently. Even if the Rams lean more heavily on tight end sets and Terrance Ferguson becomes the de facto third wide receiver, they will have to rely on the players behind Nacua and Adams at some point. The Rams aren’t going to completely abandon 11 personnel and it’s possible Adams or Nacua get hurt given their histories.

Jordan Whittington Still Leads the Way

Given his experience, Whittington is likely the favorite. He’s someone the coaching staff trusts and he’s shown some reliability in the offense. Head coach Sean McVay described Whittington as being steady and consistent in his press conference on Friday.

“A guy that can really do a lot of different things for us,” said McVay. “He's obviously been a really good contributor on offense and in the special teams phases for us. I think the game honors toughness and he's one of those guys that the game honors because of the way that he plays.”

Whittington may get the most snaps in that third wide receiver spot, but it will likely be a rotation depending on the personnel and situation on the field. Most of Whittington’s routes came in the shorter and intermediate areas of the field, shown by his average depth of target of 6.5 yards. No other Rams wide receiver had an aDOT lower than nine. Whittington’s aDOT of 6.5 was the 11th-lowest in the NFL.

Breaking Down the WR3 Candidates

The Rams need someone that can rotate with Whittington and complement his skill set. Xavier Smith has experience in the system and is primarily a vertical threat. Konata Mumpfield is a diverse route runner, but his smaller frame makes him weaker at the catch point. Lastly, CJ Daniels has the size and physicality to win on the perimeter, but lacks speed.

Early in training camp, Daniels has been a standout, developing a strong connection with Stetson Bennett with the second-team offense. Despite Mumpfield being a seventh-round pick last year, the Rams seem to like what he brings to the table as well.

The Punt Return Battle Changes Everything

Where this takes an interesting turn is the fact that Smith is currently in a competition as the team’s primary punt returner with Kyren Williams. The Rams giving Williams reps at punt returner not only adds uncertainty not only to Smith's role as the primary punt returner, but also to his roster spot. It’s possible that Smith is on the hot seat and could be a surprise cut.

It’s no secret that this Rams roster is going to be very difficult to make. The Rams may also have to keep five tight ends to have depth at that position given that they plan on running more 12 and 13 personnel on offense. The Rams could opt to keep five wide receivers instead of the usual six. If Smith doesn’t provide value on special teams, why would he make the roster?

Last season, the Rams had several gaffes on special teams that cost them, including Smith’s muffed punt in the NFC Championship game. It’s possible that the Rams don't take any chances on special teams this year. The Rams could use Williams similar to how they used Cooper Kupp as a punt returner early in his career. Williams is simply someone who the Rams can rely on to catch punts. He may not have the same upside, but he is reliable. If the Rams do go with Williams, Smith doesn’t have the same special teams value and he’s a bit of a one-trick pony at wide receiver.

Why CJ Daniels Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary

That would mean the battle for WR3 along with Whittington is really between Mumpfield and Daniels, which significantly opens things up for the rookie. Mumpfield is a savvy route-runner, but Daniels is more physical at the catch point and provides more in the run-game. If the Rams need a deep threat, that’s something that Mumpfield can provide. Last season, 19.2 percent of Smith’s routes were ‘go’ routes. Mumpfield was right behind him at 17.3 percent.

It’s possible that the Rams stick with Smith at punt returner, but he may be a player more on the bubble than some believe. The Rams are going to have to make some difficult roster decisions, and putting Williams on punt return shows that they are at least seeing what they have there. It’s an option they are at least exploring.

A lot of attention has been on the battle for WR3 throughout training camp. While Smith has been in that conversation, given recent events, it may only be a battle between Mumpfield and Daniels.

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