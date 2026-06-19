The Rams OTA Breakout That is Too Good to Be True

The Los Angeles Rams had brief OTAs and canceled minicamp, but there are a few players who stood out and will be looking to carry that momentum into training camp. However, it’s all just talk until the players put on pads.

During the NFL Draft, the Rams didn’t take a wide receiver until the sixth round, despite many believing that the team needed a more reliable WR3. While the Rams will look to develop CJ Daniels, it will likely be Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith as the WR3a and WR3b.

WRs in stride. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SNkqiaik5P — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 10, 2026

Based on the limited videos released by the team during OTAs, it appears Whittington is getting some of the early WR3 reps. While it may not mean anything, it’s certainly something to note.

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt went on Up And Adams and discussed why he thinks the team made the right call not drafting a wide receiver. Holt mentioned Whittington as a player to watch in 2026.

“They love Jordan Whittington, who I think will have an opportunity to really show up this year,” said Holt. “When he’s healthy, Jordan Whittington is a very good football player, particularly when he gets the ball in his hands and he doesn’t mind blocking. I think coach McVay will give him ample opportunities to show what he can do.”

Since being drafted out of Texas in 2024, Whittington has often been described as a “Puka-lite.” Both players have similar styles and are able to do similar things, but Nacua is undoubtedly the more complete wide receiver.

This is a case where multiple things can be true at the same time. It’s certainly fair to be excited about Whittington as he heads into his third year in the offense. At the same time, it’s also important to be realistic about what he is as a wide receiver.

Whittington has been a fine role player and excellent special teams contributor. As a fourth wide receiver, he brings a physicality element that the other depth wide receivers don’t.

Blake Corum was on one against the Panthers.



The Rams run duo inside and Corum shakes off two tacklers before breaking Trevin Wallace's ankles. Him and Kyren both a run of 34 yards this season.



Can see why Jordan Whittington was so hype...he absolutely lays out the DB! pic.twitter.com/Me3pJEAS3d — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 2, 2025

Still, when Whittington has gotten opportunities, he hasn’t produced like many would expect from the third wide receiver in the offense. In two years, Whittington has a combined 40 receptions for 464 yards. Last season, he had fewer receptions and yards than he had as a rookie. His overall efficiency also dropped as his yards per route run went from 2.5 to 0.8. He was also less dynamic after the catch. Whittington averaged 9.4 yards after the catch as a rookie compared to just 5.2 yards after the catch last season.

Whittington played 50 percent or more of the offensive snaps in seven games last year. In those games, he had a combined 11 receptions for 97 yards. Nearly half of those yards came in one game and on one reception. In five of those seven games, Whittington had fewer than 10 yards receiving.

In almost every way, Whittington’s level dropped from his rookie season. His overall offensive grade dropped from 79.1 to 54.5 via PFF and his receiving grade went from 78.2 to 57.4. Both dropped by over 20 points.

That’s not to say that Whittington can’t or doesn’t have a role on the team. As depth, he still provides value as a blocker. He also averaged 25.5 yards per kick return and is dynamic on special teams. However, he doesn’t provide the same overall value on offense as a full-time player.

As the Rams look to incorporate more 12 and 13 personnel in the offense, it’s possible that Terrance Ferguson is the de-facto WR3 rather than Whittington. The Rams didn’t take a wide receiver high in the draft because they plan to lean into those heavier personnel groupings, not because they were showing more trust in Whittington. That also leaves the door open for the Rams to add a veteran wide receiver such as Stefon Diggs.

Whittington is a good role player and can provide value in specific situations. However, when he got opportunities last season, the production and impact were minimal. He’s more of a complementary piece in an offense rather than someone who should be featured. Whittington will have an opportunity to prove himself in training camp. Until then, it may be best to temper expectations.

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