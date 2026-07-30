Who Has the Early Lead in Rams Position Battles After the First Four Days of Training Camp?

The Los Angeles Rams may have one of the strongest rosters in the NFL, with most of their starting lineup set. However, there is still a lot of competition in several depth spots on the roster. In the early days of Rams training camp, there has been a lot of focus on the battles at backup quarterback, WR3, among others.

While it is still a small sample size and we have a limited amount of information, there is still plenty to update when it comes to some of the position battles. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Stetson Bennett Continues to Hold the Edge Over Ty Simpson

There may not be a position battle on the Rams roster under a bigger microscope than the backup quarterback battle. It should come as no surprise given the quarterback position is naturally going to garner more attention. Additionally, that position battle features the 13th overall pick in Ty Simpson.

It remains my belief that this isn’t a competition as many would expect. The Rams currently aren’t splitting reps between Simpson and Stetson Bennett. Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Rams have typically brought rookies along slowly, and they are going to take that same approach with Simpson.

During the first four days of training camp, Simpson has clearly been behind Bennett. On days in which Matthew Stafford is out, Bennett has taken all of the snaps with the ones while Simpson leads the second group. When Stafford has practiced, Bennett has led the twos and Simpson’s reps are much more limited on those days.

“I've been really pleased with Stetson Bennett through this first block,” said McVay. “He's playing the position at a high level. Ty hasn't gotten quite as many reps, but he's really improved a lot from the spring until now.”

Bennett will likely remain ahead of Simpson on the depth chart through training camp and the preseason. That’s not a knock on Simpson at all. His arm talent has been evident.

“It is undeniable that Simpson has arm talent like a first-rounder should,” wrote Pierce DeLuna of the 1st And Tuna Substack. “When he makes the right progression, plants his feet and fires, there’s zip on the ball, accurately.”

The Rams simply aren’t focused as much on Simpson right now. They are putting him through the usual development process. Even if Bennett doesn’t have the upside, the Rams are at least content with his experience in the system.

CJ Daniels Is Making the Strongest Early Impression

Arguably the biggest position battle outside of backup quarterback is the one for WR3. This is going to be one to watch throughout training camp and the preseason. Jordan Whittington, CJ Daniels, Xavier Smith, and Konata Mumfield will all compete for those snaps.

This may not be a position battle as some expect either. It’s very possible that the Rams rotate these players based on the situation. Whittington has found more success from the slot while Xavier Smith has shown an ability to win vertically. Where Smith doesn’t win, Mumpfield is able to pick up the slack in the middle of the field. Lastly, Daniels provides size and physicality on the outside that both Smith and Mumpfield lack.

With the move to more 13 personnel, Terrance Ferguson could be the actual third wide receiver in the offense. However, from a pure wide receiver perspective, this is likely a WR3a/WR3b situation.

Earlier this week, McVay noted how Whittington is now becoming a veteran in the system. “J- Whitt is a very mature guy,” said McVay. “He's gotten a lot of experience over the first few years of his career. He's a stud.”

“Jordan Whittington, who you feel like is a guy that is willing to do the dirty work, a guy that makes plays downfield, a guy that just has continued to step up in moments for us,” added offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Scheelhaase also touched on how the Rams have several complementary pieces behind Nacua and Adams and each of their different skill sets. It adds to the speculation that the Rams may take a situational approach with their wide receiver depth.

However, if there is one player to continue watching, it’s Daniels. Daniels has developed a connection with Stetson Bennett in the early days of training camp and caught nearly everything thrown in his direction. It may not be right away, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Daniels carve out a role in the offense along with Whittington.

Why Kyren Williams' New Role Matters

While the backup quarterback and WR3 position battles have dominated headlines, the Rams have quietly had a punt return battle on their hands. Running back Kyren Williams has been returning punts.

“I've been catching a lot of punts in practice," said Williams on the Kay Adams show. "I've been catching punts in OTAs, and so that's something that you know I kind of, that's who I am. I can do everything on the field.”

What's interesting about the competition at punt returner is that it also ties into the battle for WR3. Over the past few years, much of Xavier Smith’s value has come on special teams as a returner. If Williams wins the competition as the team’s punt returner and proves to be the more reliable option, there may not be a spot for Smith on the roster.

“I think Xavier is going to keep developing. We're going to keep training him. I think Kyren is an option,” said special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. “Obviously, competition brings out the best in everybody so we're going to get guys opportunities and we'll see what happens.”

Smith muffed a punt in the NFC Championship Game last season that turned into a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks. In a year in which the Rams are pushing for a Super Bowl, they may go with the more reliable option in Williams.

The Cornerback Depth Battle Has an Early Standout

The Rams got better at the top of the depth chart at cornerback this offseason. However, they still needed someone to step up behind Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. While the Rams have Emmanuel Forbes, he has proven to be inconsistent. The secondary needed to find a fourth option in training camp.

Heading into training camp, the Rams had several options here in Josh Wallace, Alex Johnson, and Nyzier Fourqurean. However, it’s been Cam Lampkin who has shown up in the early days of training camp.

“If Lampkin is able to continue to stack on top of the first two days he’s excelled at, he very well could be in the conversation not just to make the roster, but I think potentially a regular part of the rotation during the season,” wrote DeLuna .

Lampkin stacked together two impressive practices, coming up with a pass breakup and an interception. He’s certainly making a case to make the roster and will look to carry this momentum into the second week of training camp.

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