Rams’ Late Arrival Raises Questions About Marketing Opportunities in Australia

It’s been no secret that the Los Angeles Rams’ travel approach to Melbourne, Australia, in Week 1 has been questioned. While the San Francisco 49ers left last Wednesday in order to get accustomed to the time change, the Rams aren’t leaving until the Wednesday right before the game.

While the 49ers have been in Australia, they’ve been organizing community events. The 49ers attended the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the AFL elimination finals between Geelong and Carlton. They also visited a local children’s hospital and have been making their presence felt around the city.

The Rams’ Australia Approach Comes Under Scrutiny

Naturally, given that this is a Rams home game and the decision to travel late, the team has been largely criticized. The team won’t be arriving in Melbourne until Thursday, and they’ve made it no secret that the trip is going to be a quick ‘in and out’. The Rams have taken a businesslike approach to the game, which is understandable. Conversely, the 49ers are enjoying the experience.

I hope @nflcommish appreciates that the 49ers are spending a full week at public events and interacting with locals in Melbourne, doing the NFL’s ambassador work. The team does seem to be enjoying the people there.



The Rams are the “home team” and the party responsible for… — Dontay Atkinson (@DonAtkinsonNFL) September 5, 2026

Since the announcement of this matchup, there has been a lot of controversy. When the game was first announced, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that the Rams lobbied to play the 49ers in Australia, as their fanbase typically takes over SoFi Stadium.

“I see it as one home game a year in L.A.,” said Shanahan. “Just the way our fans are and take over that stadium. So, it was disappointing to let them off the hook and get them out of that.”

It’s unlikely that changes too much in Australia simply because of the 49ers’ global brand and the way their fans travel. The Rams have held the international marketing rights to Australia since 2022. It’s the reason why they are hosting the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia and will be the home team on Thursday. Still, in the days leading up to the game, it’s the 49ers making their presence felt.

The contrast between the two teams’ approaches has certainly been noticeable. A game in Australia is a significant event for the organization’s long-term international strategy. It’s fair to wonder if the Rams are missing a big marketing opportunity.

This is the Rams’ first international home game since 2019. Since moving back to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have been focused on building their brand, and having the international rights to Australia is a big part of that. The Rams also hold international marketing rights in China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates.

Rams Have Spent Years Building Their Presence in Australia

However, while the Rams may not be doing anything yet, it doesn’t mean they aren’t or haven’t been building their presence in the community. The organization has spent the past several years laying the groundwork in the market, and its efforts extend well beyond this week.

Back in March, the team sent Kevin Dotson and Kyren Williams to Australia. The duo attended the Melbourne Zoo, went to the Australian Grand Prix, and attended the National Rugby League opening game. Additionally, Williams and Dotson held youth football clinics, meeting with 400 children.

In June, between OTAs and training camp, Steve Avila, Kobie Turner, and Davis Allen all took a trip to Melbourne, where they were able to experience the city, participate in community events, and tour the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rams Have Several Fan Events Planned in Melbourne

The Rams also have events lined up leading up to the game. On Tuesday, they are set to have a Flag Football Community Day in Melbourne at the local Balwyn High School. The event is designed to introduce students to the sport. Participants will get to run drills, and Rams legend Torry Holt will be in attendance.

Additionally, the Rams will have an official fan zone along the Yarra River, alongside an LA-inspired tailgate featuring interactive fan experiences and a live broadcast of the game. The team has several fan events planned throughout the weekend that will feature meet-and-greets with legends such as Holt, Isaac Bruce, and Todd Gurley.

While the Rams may not be as visible in the week leading up to the game, that doesn’t mean they’ve neglected their marketing or PR opportunities. The NFL doesn’t mandate when teams have to leave for an international game, and the 49ers chose to leave early. Let's be honest about why the 49ers left a week before the game. It wasn't to make their presence felt from a marketing perspective. It was because they felt that was the best way to get prepared for the game and adjust to the time difference.

Had the 49ers felt that leaving late would have benefitted them, they would have taken the same approach as the Rams without thinking twice. If they are taking advantage of that extra time with community events, that’s great. Still, the Rams have spent years building their presence in Australia and will have their fair share of events planned to connect with fans and grow the sport.

At the end of the day, there is still a football game being played between two division rivals, and that’s where the Rams’ focus will be. The Rams’ travel strategy will be judged based on the result of the game. However, their commitment to the Australian community goes much deeper than just the fan events leading up to the game. The Rams made a business decision about the travel schedule with the players, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t taking their international market seriously.

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