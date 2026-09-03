How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers in Week 1 (Start Time, Channel, What to Watch For)

The Los Angeles Rams are officially one week away from their highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Heading into the 2026 season, the Rams enter with Super Bowl expectations and the 49ers in Week 1 will provide a good test.

An added twist to the Rams’ Week 1 game against the 49ers is that it will not be played at SoFi Stadium, but instead at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, marking the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia.

The NFL was last in Australia for the American Bowl in 1999. However, the American Bowl was a preseason competition. That game was played at Stadium Australia. The Rams played in the American Bowl three times, playing at Wembley Stadium in London, the Tokyo Dome in Japan, and the Olympiastadion in West Berlin.

How to Watch Rams-49ers in Week 1

Location: Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne, Australia)

Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne, Australia) Date: Thursday, September 10

Thursday, September 10 Time: 5:35 p.m. PT

5:35 p.m. PT How to watch/listen: Netflix | CBS LA | ESPNLA 710 | 93.1 Jack FM | SiriusXM

Netflix | CBS LA | ESPNLA 710 | 93.1 Jack FM | SiriusXM Play-by-play: Noah Eagle (TV), J.B. Long (Radio), Tony Santiago (Spanish)

Noah Eagle (TV), J.B. Long (Radio), Tony Santiago (Spanish) Analysts: Luke Kuechly (TV), Maurice Jones-Drew (Radio), Ricardo Lopez (Spanish)

Luke Kuechly (TV), Maurice Jones-Drew (Radio), Ricardo Lopez (Spanish) Sideline Reporter: Tom Pelissero (TV), MJ Acosta-Ruiz (TV), D’Marco Farr (Radio)

Next Thursday’s game between the Rams and 49ers will continue the expansion of the NFL’s partnership with Netflix. It will also mark the first of seven primetime games for the Rams. Fans will need to have an active Netflix subscription to watch the game, which is included in all plans. The game can also be watched locally on CBS LA.

While the game will take place at 5:35 p.m. PT in the United States on September 10, it will be played at 10:35 a.m. local time in Melbourne, Australia on September 11. The Week 1 matchup between the Rams and 49ers will mark the NFL’s first regular season game in Australia.

The game will also be broadcast on radio on Sirius XM as well as local radio on ESPNLA 710.

When Will the Rams Travel to Australia?

Both teams are taking a vastly different approach to their travel plans for the game. The 49ers left for Australia on Wednesday, giving them a week to adjust to the time change and practice locally.

Meanwhile, the Rams won’t leave until next Wednesday and will arrive the day before the game. The 49ers seem to believe that arriving early and adjusting to the time change will give them an advantage while the Rams are hoping they can bank enough sleep before the long flight and be ready to play on their regular body clock.

Rams’ Record in International Games Under Sean McVay

It should be no surprise that the Rams took that approach to their travel plans. The Rams took that same approach last season when they flew to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. That might have been the Rams’ most complete game of the season as they won, 35-7.

During the Sean McVay era, the Rams are 3-0 in international games, winning by a combined score of 92-17. Back in 2019, the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in London, 24-10, and then defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 33-0, in 2017.

Rams-49ers Rivalry

Since the Rams moved back to Los Angeles, their rivalry with the 49ers has been renewed. Since 2017, McVay is 8-11 against the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan. However, one of those wins was in the 2021 NFC Championship Game. The Rams have also won four of the last five meetings.

The only loss came in the first game last season, when the Rams fell in overtime. In Week 10, the Rams got their revenge, jumping out to a 21-0 lead and winning 42-26. Both teams are set to be top contenders in 2026, and a Week 1 win would set the tone for the season.