Ranking Every Rams Uniform in Franchise History From Worst to Best

The Los Angeles Rams are set to release two alternate uniform sets next week. There is a lot of speculation that the two new sets will honor different eras in Rams history. While the Rams have gotten criticized for some of their recent uniform decisions, they have historically had some of the best in the NFL. Before the Rams release their new alternate sets next week, here is a ranking of some of the best uniforms in franchise history.

14. Bone (2020-2025)

Dec 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) returns to the sideline following a turnover on downs against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While the color scheme was different, it wasn't received well by the fans. Up close, the jerseys looked like a dirty white and it never really worked. There's a reason the Rams replaced these as the primary away jerseys immediately in the 2021 season with the modern throwback. The Rams played well when wearing bone, but fans are happy it is out of the rotation.

13. Color Rush (2015-2019)

Dec 17, 2015 St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Edward Jones Dome. The Rams won 31-23. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2015, the NFL introduced a Color Rush jersey initiative in which every team was given a special uniform of all one color. It's never a great sign when the debut of these uniforms looked like "Team Ketchup" playing "Team Mustard." The Rams wore these uniforms for the Monday Night Football thriller against the Kansas City Chiefs, but most are happy these are gone.

12. St. Louis/Los Angeles Combo (2017-2019)

Nov 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It made sense that the Rams wanted to move on from the St. Louis era after moving to Los Angeles. While the blue and white helmet looked nice, the color clash with the gold on the jersey didn't work. The Rams updated their helmet and pants for a new look in Los Angeles, but paired with the St. Louis jersey, it looked like a toddler dressing themselves for school.

11. 1994 Alternate

Sep 18, 1994; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams running back Jerome Bettis (36) in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams honored their 75th anniversary by bringing back their throwback uniforms from the 1950s. If leaks are correct, this is similar to what the Rams will be doing this season. However, these were an eyesore with too much bright yellow that didn't match the helmet.





10. Cleveland Rams (1949)

Before the Rams switched to their blue and yellow color scheme, the Rams wore yellow uniforms with red as the secondary color. It looks similar to what the USC Trojans wear currently, but many will be happy that the Rams got rid of the maroon/red.

9. Rivalry "Midnight" (2025-Present)

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) carries the ball during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams released a 'midnight' uniform last season with the NFL's "Rivalry" jersey initiative. While they weren't bad, they also weren't very good. The jersey is supposed to be a midnight blue, but they appear black. The bright blue on the shoulder also felt out of place.

8. Modern Gradient (2020-2025)

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs after intercepting the ball from the Detroit Lions during the second half at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the Rams were finally able to release new uniforms after moving to Los Angeles, they came up with a blue uniform, featuring a gradient. The gradient simply didn't work and fans also didn't love the split horn on the sleeves or helmet.

7. Early Blue and Gold (1957-1963)

Oct 25, 1959; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Les Richter (48) in action against the Detroit Lions at the Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Boss-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For much of the 1950s, the Rams had yellow uniforms with blue as the complementary color. However, in 1957, the team switched to an all-blue uniform, with yellow as the complementary color. These set the foundation for what would come 20 years later.

6. St. Louis Blue/Gold (2000-2016)

Sep 12, 2010; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (left) breaks away from Arizona Cardinals safety Kerry Rhodes (right) during the second half at the Edward Jones Dome. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 17-13. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The all-navy blue uniforms were objectively awful. However, when the Rams pulled out the navy jersey with the gold pants, this didn't look that bad. This uniform set is often correlated with the worst era in Rams football, but results aside, these were alright.

5. Modern Refresh (2026-Present)

So fresh, so clean. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/57d2w2L3wb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 16, 2026

The Rams updated their modern look this offseason, making crucial changes. They got rid of the bone uniform set from the rotation completely and removed the gradient from the number. The Rams also added a full sleeve horn and white pants. This is the modern twist on the1970s uniform set that the Rams needed.

4. Fearsome Foursome (1964-1972)

Nov 8, 1970; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel (18) in action Atlanta Falcons at the Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 1964, the Rams got rid of the all-blue uniform for a more simple white and blue set. These became synonymous with the Fearsome Foursome. These are considered some of the best uniforms in NFL history because of their clean, sharp look.

3. Modern Throwback (2021-Present)

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, the Rams added a "modern throwback" look that became their primary away uniform. While these may get criticized for the lining on the numbers and the helmet, this is one of the best looks in the NFL. These uniforms have a nosticalgic feel and 'pop' on the field. The return of the full horn on the sleeve was also good to see. It doesn't hurt that the Rams won their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles in this set.

2. All Yellows (1950-1957)

When the Rams brought out the all-yellow uniforms in the1950s, they were considered a massive hit. While other teams used dull colors, the bright yellow really stood out. They were also the first team to use yellow as the main color. The blue helmet with yellow horns has become a must with almost every Rams uniform since. In 1951, the Rams won their first NFL Championship wearing this set.

1. The Ferragamos (1973-1999)

Oct 12, 1980; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo (15) lines up against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium during the 1980 season. Mandatory Credit Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For nearly 30 years, the Rams featured some version of what have been known as "the Ferragamos". This is arguably the greatest uniform in NFL history. Everything about them is perfect. The bright yellow paired with royal blue pop and match the LA vibe. They kept it simple while adding touches like the horn on the sleeve. Paired with the helmet, it doesn't get much better.