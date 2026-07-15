Everything We Know About the Rams’ New Alternative Uniforms

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams released two updated primary uniforms. The Rams removed the gradient and completely dropped the bone uniform set that generated so much controversy when the team released them in 2020. The new uniform set also features a full horn on the sleeve, and the Rams introduced white pants to the set.

However, despite unveiling two updated primary uniform sets this offseason, the Rams are also set to unveil two new alternate sets. Here’s everything we know about the alternate sets.

When Will the Rams Reveal Their New Alternate Uniforms?

The Los Angeles Rams are set to have a “special surprise announcement” at their season ticket member event on July 23rd. While this could refer to other things, such as Aaron Donald returning, it’s more likely that this is about the new alternate uniforms.

On Wednesday, the team confirmed that they will unveil their new alternate uniforms on July 23.

Mark your calendars. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9fvbuSSHHn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 14, 2026

How Many Alternate Uniforms Are the Rams Releasing?

Earlier this offseason, the Rams released two primary sets. They have their royal home uniform and the “modern throwback” away uniforms. Last season, the Rams also released their Midnight Rivalry uniform set.

The two new alternate sets would be separate from the primary uniforms and could be worn once or twice per season for special games. It’s also separate from the Rivalry uniforms, which are more part of an NFL marketing initiative. The alternates would be very similar to the San Francisco 49ers, who have two primary uniforms and two throwback sets.

What Will The Rams’ New Alternate Uniforms Look Like?

The Rams haven’t given any indication of what the uniforms will look like, but the direction they go is pretty clear. With the first alternate uniform, the Rams seem to be going in the direction of an “all sol” jersey. This would be a throwback to the 1950s uniform and an ode to the 1951 championship team.

Yellow Rams throwback jersey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/taX6uPecuy — г𝔸𝐦 ⓑĹί丅𝐳𝓡 💙💛 (@ramblitzr) July 15, 2026

With the second set, it is a bit more uncertain, but one option stands out. It’s possible the Rams could go with a Navy/Gold look, but it’s unlikely the Rams do anything with St. Louis ties for the foreseeable future. A red-and-yellow uniform as a nod to the 1940s would certainly be different, but it doesn't seem to be in the cards.If the Rams go with an all-sol jersey for their first alternate, a throwback to the 1960s Rams and the Fearsome Foursome would make a lot of sense. An all-white jersey with blue details would easily fit in the rotation and give the Rams a full throwback set to their LA roots.

Will Fans Be Able to Buy the Jerseys?

Once the Rams reveal the jerseys, they will likely become available on the Rams’ online store. There is no official sale date, but new jersey sets typically become available very shortly after the announcement.

When Could The Rams Wear the New Uniforms?

Heading into the 2021 offseason, the Rams announced the modern throwback and wore it Week 1 for the primetime game against the Chicago Bears. If the Rams release an all-sol set, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them wear it Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

With the addition of the two alternate sets, the Rams will have five uniform combinations to rotate throughout the season. However, they will likely be reserved for primetime games and home games against NFC West opponents.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.