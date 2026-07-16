Rams Leaked Uniforms Hint at Long-Awaited Throwback Design

The Los Angeles Rams released two updated versions of their primary uniforms earlier this offseason. However, the Rams are set to reveal two alternate uniform sets next week at a season ticket holder event.

While there has been a lot of speculation on what the alternate uniform sets will look like, it appears both have been leaked. Based on potential leaks, it appears the Rams will unveil two throwback designs that pay tribute to different eras in franchise history.

Fearsome Foursome Uniforms Could Make Their Return

When the Rams first moved to Los Angeles, the team moved away from the blue-and-gold color combination that was tied to St. Louis. This led to the Rams wearing a blue helmet with white horns to go with their blue-and-gold uniform. However, while the helmet and uniform didn’t match, fans have been wanting a blue-and-white uniform set ever since.

One of the leaked uniforms appears to be a white-and-blue throwback honoring the Fearsome Foursome era in Los Angeles. The Rams started wearing blue-and-white uniforms in 1964 and kept them until the 1972 season when they moved to the more well-known blue-and-yellow, becoming synonymous with players such as Vince Ferragamo and Eric Dickerson.

While the Rams never won a championship in the white-and-blue uniforms, they became the iconic look of the Fearsome Foursome, featuring Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, and Lamar Lundy. The Fearsome Foursome look is one of the more iconic uniform sets in NFL history.

Second Rams Alternate Uniform Inspired by 1951 Championship Team

The second alternate uniform looks to be inspired by an even earlier era in Rams history, predating the white-and-blue Fearsome Foursome uniforms. While the Rams wore an all-yellow “color rush” uniform, it wasn’t an official throwback and leaned into the NFL’s Color Rush campaign.

This all-sol uniform is inspired by the 1950s era Rams and pays tribute to the 1951 team that won the NFL Championship. The Rams wore these uniforms from 1950 to 1957 before going to a primary blue uniform.

The all-sol uniforms became iconic as they were worn by Hall of Fame players such as Dick “Night Train” Lane, Tom Fears, and Bob Waterfield.

Rams Alternate Uniforms Honor Team History

If the leaks are accurate, the Rams will have a uniform lineup that honors every major era in franchise history. The current blue-and-sol uniform is tied to the current era, while the modern throwback honors the Greatest Show on Turf. The two alternates seem to be inspired by the Fearsome Foursome era and the team that won the 1951 NFL Championship.

While the Rams won’t officially unveil the alternate uniforms and the helmets to go with them until July 23, the leaks provide an idea of what they could look like. It also gives fans the return of the beloved throwback uniforms they've wanted for years.

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