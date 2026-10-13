Week 6 Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Rams' Dream Team Reputation Starting to Fade

The Los Angeles Rams dropped to 2-3 after their 37-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. At some point, the Rams have to start getting results, and that’s not something they’ve done so far this year. The Rams have two wins, one against a New York Giants team with Jameis Winston, and their second against a hurt Philadelphia Eagles team.

It seems as if every week at this point, we’re talking about how the Rams are getting hurt by their special teams mistakes. On Monday night, it cost them again as Harrison Mevis’ game-winning field goal was blocked.

The Rams are starting to resemble the 2010 Chargers, who had a great offense and defense but ranked 32nd in special teams. They are also following a similar path to the 2011 Eagles, who were labeled a "dream team."

Even the Rams understand that they have to start getting results. “I feel like we're a good football team. We have to go out there and get some results,” said quarterback Matthew Stafford.

There comes a point when the dream team label and the perception that the Rams are talented on paper will begin to wear off. The Rams arguably played their best game of the season against the Bills, but that wasn’t good enough. In this week’s consensus power rankings, the Rams rank just inside the top-10. They are the only team with a losing record inside the top 10.

The Rams have three losses, all to teams ranked ahead of them. However, one more loss before their bye week could send them tumbling down the rankings. The belief in this team from the media will only last so long. Here are this week’s consensus power rankings.

ESPN - 8th

In this week’s power rankings, the Rams dropped one spot from No. 7 to No. 8. Over the next few weeks, the Rams should start to get healthy as Myles Garrett gets set to return. Still, the injury excuse can only carry so much weight. The Rams need to find some consistency.

Sports Illustrated - 6th

It almost benefits the Rams in this week’s power rankings that they lost to another media darling in the Buffalo Bills. They also put up a good fight, losing in overtime despite having every chance to win. While the Rams dropped one spot in ESPN’s power rankings, they remained at number six in Connor Orr’s rankings.

It was wild seeing Matthew Stafford so vehemently trying to quiet down a crowd inside his own home stadium before he probably realized that it’s 70% Bills fans. There’s not much you can do there. At least the people who paid to be there weren’t disappointed.

The Athletic - 10th

Last week, the Rams sat at No. 5 in The Athletic’s power rankings, but dropped five spots to No. 10 after their loss to the Bills. The ‘dream team’ label is starting to fade in The Athletic’s rankings. For the third time this season, the Rams have dropped below .500 and remain unable to string wins together. That’s reflected here.

“The star-studded Rams haven’t had a winning record all season, and that’s partly because Harrison Mevis’ 48-yard, game-winning field goal attempt in overtime Monday night was blocked,” wrote The Athletic.

NFL Media - 12th

Nick Shook remains the only analyst to rank the Rams out of the top 10. With that said, the Rams actually did move up in his rankings this week, improving one spot to No. 12. While Shook continues to rank the Rams lower than anyone else this season, it’s hard to argue with his logic. The Rams have a losing record and simply have not shown the consistency that a team inside the top 10 should.

“We learned that the Rams have rediscovered their offensive stride,” wrote Shook. “We also know they have problems stopping the run, and the back end of their defense cannot stop committing poorly timed penalties. Most of all, we learned that Sean McVay still hasn’t learned from his squad’s past special teams issues.”

Pro Football Talk - 10th

The Rams barely remain inside Mike Florio’s top 10, but that could change very quickly. It’s true that the Rams’ schedule gets easier over the next few weeks, but they have to prove they can be consistent. One loss over the next five weeks will certainly drop them outside of the top-10.

“They have five winnable games before the bye; if they lose any of them, things could get interesting down the stretch,” wrote Florio.

Fox Sports - 9th

Now that the Rams are out of the grueling part of their schedule, the pressure is on for them to start winning games. Again, if the Rams don’t turn it around fast, the ‘dream team’ reputation will start to wear off. They’ve had a difficult start to their season, but an argument can be made that they should be 4-1 or, at the very least, 3-2. Instead, they sit at 2-3.

“The Rams really drew the short straw on their schedule this season, and it’s starting to take its toll,” wrote Ralph Vacchiano. “Their three losses this season are to the 49ers, Broncos and Bills — three legitimate Super Bowl contenders. But at some point, they’re going to have to beat teams like that if they want to realize their Super Bowl dream.”

CBS Sports - 10th

Pete Prisco has the Rams just making the top 10 in his latest power rankings, and his confidence in them is starting to dissipate.

“Who saw this team at 2-3 after five games? Dream team? Maybe we all rushed to judgement,” wrote Prisco.

This Week’s Opponent: The Arizona Cardinals

A get-right game against the Cardinals might be exactly what the doctor ordered after a disappointing loss to the Bills. The Cardinals just traded away one of their most talented offensive players in Marvin Harrison Jr. and have lost four straight.

Still, this is a feisty team and the Rams will have to be ready. They may rank 29th in the consensus power rankings, but they took the 49ers to the wire in Week 2. They also led the Giants early before losing, 36-24.

The Grisak 10: Ranking the NFL’s Best Teams After Week 5

After five weeks, the cream is starting to rise to the top. At 5-0, the 49ers look to be one of the best teams in the NFL, if not the best. They beat a Seattle Seahawks team on the road, which is no easy task.

The bottom-half of the top-10 is where it gets more difficult. It’s hard to place an undefeated Vikings team that also ranks 30th in offensive DVOA. The Jaguars have looked like contenders at times, but they have a loss to the Broncos and arguably should have lost to the Eagles on Sunday. The next few weeks should provide more answers.

The Grisak 10 | PFN

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