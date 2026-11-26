The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a statement win on Wednesday night against the Green Bay Packers, winning 26-13 as they improved to 7-4. Blake Corum rushed for 184 yards to lead the Rams to victory in what was arguably a must-win game. As the Rams enter December, they are playing their best football behind a good run game and defense. Let’s get into our 10 takeaways.

Blake Corum Proves He Can Carry the Offense

With Kyren Williams managing a toe injury, the Rams leaned on Blake Corum and he delivered. On his birthday, Corum ran the ball 32 times for 184 yards and a touchdown. He became the first Rams running back in the Sean McVay era to have more than 30 carries in a single game. McVay may call it winning ‘boring,’ but the Rams are winning and that’s what matters. They had twice as many rushing attempts as passing attempts and Corum had more rushing yards than Matthew Stafford had passing yards. Some have wondered what Corum could do with an RB1 workload and he showed that he can carry the offense to a win.

Konata Mumpfield Stepped Up When Needed

The Rams were without Puka Nacua on Wednesday night against the Packers, but that didn’t seem to be a problem. There is certainly reason to be concerned about the wide receiver depth, but that group performed when their number was called. Xavier Smith was utilized on jet sweeps and Konata Mumpfield had a few big catches as well.

“He does a great job separating,” said Matthew Stafford. “He had some big clutch third downs for us and kept drives alive and allowed us to lean on him a little bit in the run game. He's done a great job stepping in, whatever role we've asked him to do.”

Mumpfield finished with four catches for 69 yards and did that against a top-10 passing defense. This isn’t an offense that’s going to come back from multiple scores. However, with a neutral-to-positive game script, they can be effective.

Special Teams Are Starting to Turn a Corner for the Rams

So many times this season, we’ve talked about the Rams’ special teams in a negative way. It seemed like in every game to start the season, the Rams were making an error on special teams in some way, shape, or form. Wednesday night may have been the best all-around performance from that group this year. Joshua Karty’s dirty kickoff set up the Packers with bad field position multiple times. While Smith was back on punt return duty, he had a nice 15-yard return. Additionally, Brandon McManus went 4-for-4 on field goals. This group deserves its flowers.

Kam Kinchens’ Ejection Seemed Excessive

Late in the second quarter, safety Kam Kinchens was ejected for a hit on wide receiver Christian Watson that was deemed ‘flagrant.’ While the hit was violent and was possibly worthy of a flag, an ejection seemed harsh. The NFL has been more willing to eject players for these types of hits in recent seasons. Last year, Tony Jefferson was ejected for a hit on wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and in 2024, Brian Branch was ejected for a hit on Bo Melton. It makes sense that the NFL wants to get rid of those types of hits, but Kinchens’ hit didn’t seem to fit the criteria.

Kinchens didn’t leave his feet. What is Walt Anderson talking about???? https://t.co/XjBtdIrMh4 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 26, 2026

Stafford’s Interception Streak Is Becoming a Problem

With a good run game and defense, the Rams simply need Matthew Stafford to remain efficient and manage the game. That may not necessarily be natural for him, but the Rams can’t continue to have Stafford turn the ball over at the rate that he is. The Rams had a chance to extend their 20-13 lead in the second half before Stafford threw an interception in his fifth consecutive game. While the defense immediately got a turnover of its own, that play gave the Packers a chance to tie and change the game.

Rams Have a Defense Built for the Playoffs

Rightfully so, the Rams have a lot of faith in their defense. Over the last four games, the defense has allowed just three second-half points and hasn’t given up a touchdown after halftime. The Packers didn’t have a first down in the second half until a little over five minutes left in the fourth quarter. There are times in which the pass rush could be better, but the Rams have a lot of confidence in this group. McVay opted to punt instead of going for a 58-yard field goal and the defense nearly got a turnover before forcing a three-and-out. The Rams should be able to lean on this group as they make a push for the playoffs.

Sean McVay Keeps Finding Answers Despite Injuries

Sean McVay has been thrown curveballs all season because of injuries and continues to adjust the offense. The Rams entered Wednesday night without their top two wide receivers. During the game, they lost tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee. At one point, the Rams also had to make personnel changes on the offensive line.

“Terry Hoeppner, my old college coach, used to say, ‘Have a plan, work the plan, plan for the unexpected,’ and we've had a lot of that third shit come to life, the plan for the unexpected this year,” McVay said.

McVay simply made it work. The Rams expanded their 20 personnel package. When 13 personnel was no longer an option, they adjusted to six offensive linemen. This season has been a coaching masterclass from McVay.

This is Not Your Standard Sean McVay Team

When people think of a Sean McVay team, they think of top offenses and throwing the ball. An argument can be made that this version of the Rams under Sean McVay is the complete opposite. This is a Rams team that plays physical football, plays good defense, and runs the ball at will. Throughout the game, the Rams imposed their physicality on the Packers’ defense and sucked the life out of them. McVay has been forced into a box that he may not necessarily be comfortable with, but he’s making it work.

“We talk about it all the time, the game honors toughness. I think we're playing tougher. I think we're learning how to establish time of possession with being able to get the run game off,” said McVay. “It's almost like body blows. As the game goes on, those hit a little bit harder than maybe they do earlier on in the game and that's when you're able to get 45 carries off.”

Rams Are Starting to Find Their Stride

It took a while for the Rams to find their identity and who they wanted to be. Over the last five games, the Rams have started to find themselves and that’s shown in the results. It was one thing to beat teams like the Cardinals and Raiders. The Rams arguably had their best overall performance of the season in prime time in a must-win game.

Finding ways to get it done,” said Stafford. “Some weeks it's handing the ball off a bunch of times. Other weeks it's throwing the ball a little bit more. We're playing as a team right now, which is awesome. Our defense is playing fantastic. We're trying to play complementary football.”

If the Rams can continue to play like this, they are going to be a very difficult team to stop. They have found their winning formula going forward.

Rams Have Completely Changed Their Playoff Outlook

When the Rams lost to the Cardinals back in Week 6, they were at rock bottom. They have since won five straight. This isn’t to say they are at the mountaintop, but the Rams have climbed out of the hole that they dug themselves. As it stands, the Rams have a 47 percent chance to make the playoffs and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers. This may not be the super team that many thought it would be, but they still likely aren’t a team that many will want to face in December and January.

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