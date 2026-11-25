Despite the Los Angeles Rams having a major need at wide receiver, they have consistently shown confidence in the players they have on the roster. That hasn’t changed as they put Puka Nacua on injured reserve and are set to be without Davante Adams for at least a few more weeks.

When the Rams didn’t make a trade at the deadline, they stood pat with the idea that they would get players back. Since then, Nacua and Terrance Ferguson have each been placed on injured reserve and Adams' return timeline has been pushed back. Earlier this week, head coach Sean McVay was asked by The Athletic’s Nate Atkins if he felt it was the right decision to not pursue a wide receiver at the trade deadline.

“Based on last week, I'm excited about what those guys that did get opportunities did. Let's continue to see if we can grow and figure out what it looks like,” said McVay. “I don't want it to ever be misunderstood. I am confident in Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith and C.J. Daniels, and Presley getting a chance to get back there and return kicks.”

Sean McVay’s Confidence Doesn’t Address the Bigger Problem

With that said, there’s a difference between having confidence in the players the Rams have in the building and have developed and being arrogant about it. The Rams can publicly support and have confidence in their players. There’s nothing wrong with that.

However, Konata Mumpfield is a seventh-round pick in his second season. Tutu Atwell would have been cut from the Miami Dolphins had the Rams not traded for him. C.J. Daniels showed promise in training camp but is still just a sixth-round pick. Xavier Smith was cut by the Rams after Week 3 and didn’t make a roster elsewhere.

Asking those players to carry the passing game isn’t putting them or the offense in position to succeed. It’s obviously easy to criticize decisions in hindsight. At the same time, the needs at wide receiver have been evident since March.

Back in July, ESPN’s Mina Kimes previewed the NFC West and highlighted the concerns at wide receiver for the Rams.

“They have like 300 tight ends, but outside of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, it’s a pretty thin receiving group,” said Kimes. “The way that Puka Nacua plays is absolutely unhinged at times. He’s such a wild man on the field…House of Cards is maybe too strong, but it could come crumbling down if one of those guys gets hurt and they just start to have issues at depth spots.”

The Rams needed a wide receiver in the draft and didn’t take one until the sixth round. They had several opportunities to sign veteran wide receivers.

Wide Receiver Concerns Were Predictable

While McVay can say things like, “You know the information that I had at the time,” and “This is the hand that we're dealt,” that’s not completely true. The Rams had information going into the season.

Nacua hasn’t played a full season healthy since his rookie year. Given his off-field situation, a suspension was always likely. It would have been safe to assume that in some way, shape, or form, Nacua was going to miss time.

Adams was 33 and coming off of a major hamstring injury from last season. Given his age and hamstring issues, it could be assumed that he might miss time again this season. That’s exactly what’s happened.

It’s impossible to predict injuries, but the Rams could have had contingency plans in place. Instead, they balked at every single opportunity to add at the position this season. There have been so many chances to add to the position and those have been ignored every step of the way. While the current options may be limited and not help immediately, this wasn't a problem that just popped up last week because Puka Nacua went on injured reserve.

The Rams didn’t add a wide receiver on Day 2 of the draft or sign a veteran. While they didn’t have a first-round pick to deal at the trade deadline, no wide receiver was traded for a first-round pick. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired Josh Downs for a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

Front Office Complacency Could Cost Rams Their Season

Continuing to do nothing at wide receiver borders on arrogance and negligence from the front office. Matthew Stafford is 38 and nearing the end of his career. Aaron Donald came out of retirement with hopes to win another Super Bowl.

However, there is a seemingly complacent mindset within the front office despite the Rams being in the middle of the playoff hunt after winning four straight.They’ve done nothing, and the message has essentially been that despite sitting at 6-4, they are punting on the season. That message would be disappointing.

The Rams have earned the right to be confident in their ability to identify and develop talent. They’ve earned the right to scheme up an offense around players who fit in defined roles. Still, that doesn’t make them immune to criticism. For as good as they’ve been, Les Snead and McVay aren’t perfect. They’ve made mistakes and ignoring wide receiver this season is near the top of the list.

At some point, continuing to believe that they have enough at wide receiver despite mounting evidence to the contrary borders on arrogance. Konata Mumpfield is currently the most productive wide receiver on the roster and he has just 14 catches.

The Rams couldn’t control the injuries to Nacua and Adams, but they could control how prepared they were for those injuries. That’s where the front office failed, and it’s a failure that could ultimately define the 2026 season.

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