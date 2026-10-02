5 Rams Who Could Replace Xavier Smith at Punt Returner (And the Options Aren’t Great)

The Los Angeles Rams made a big change on special teams on Friday morning by cutting wide receiver and punt returner Xavier Smith. There’s no doubt that a change needed to be made, and cutting Smith was the team’s acknowledgment of that. However, with Smith gone, there’s a major question about who takes his spot as the team’s punt returner. Here are five options that the Rams should consider.

WR Konata Mumpfield

Prior to cutting Smith, the Rams had Konata Mumpfield listed as the backup punt returner. If they follow the depth chart, Mumpfield will be the option. It’s possible that the Rams have worked Mumpfield in as a returner in practice. However, he hasn’t returned more than two punts since his freshman year at Akron. Mumpfield had three returns for 14 yards. However, that doesn’t mean that he can’t do it. As a senior in high school, he had three punt return touchdowns.

WR Alex Bachman

It seems most likely that the Rams call Alex Bachman up from the practice squad and make him the returner. He had 22 punt returns last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Bachman had one muff and only averaged 5.6 yards per return. During the preseason, he had two returns for four yards for the Rams. If the Rams can trust him, he would give them an experienced option at punt returner.

RB Kyren Williams

During training camp, the Rams worked in Kyren Williams on the punt return unit. If the Rams are simply looking for someone who can fair catch a punt and be reliable, Williams isn’t the worst option. He won’t provide any upside. However, given where the Rams are, they may be ok with that. Williams has fielded punts in each of his first three years and returned 14 punts in his junior season at Notre Dame.

Many want to throw Dean Connors here as well. However, Connors didn’t return a single punt in college. It's simply not part of his game. Like Mumpfield, that doesn’t mean that he can’t do it, but he might not be someone the Rams want to trust in that spot right now.

WR Brennan Presley

Presley may be the most intriguing option on this list. An argument can be made that he has earned a spot on the roster the last two years. However, with the depth at wide receiver, he’s been on the practice squad. Presley returned punts in three of his five seasons at Oklahoma State, totaling 51 returns. However, he was credited with seven muffed punts. He may provide more value as a kick returner. Still, Presley brings some speed and could be someone to look at.

WR Tutu Atwell

For the entirety of his career, many have been trying to place Atwell in the box of being a punt returner. However, just because Tavon Austin did it doesn’t mean that’s Atwell’s game. He returned four punts in his college career. Atwell did return 10 punts as a rookie, but he got hurt and didn’t do it again. However, the Miami Dolphins had Atwell working as a returner this offseason. It seems unlikely that the Rams would go to Atwell, but it’s an option.

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