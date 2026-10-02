The Grisak Report: Rams Not Considering a Change at Punt Returner

Only three games into the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Rams have already had their share of miscues on special teams. However, despite some of the issues, it doesn’t appear that changes will be happening anytime soon, specifically at punt returner.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone spoke to the media on Thursday. While Ventrone acknowledged Xavier Smith’s inconsistency, he also said there has been no consideration of a change at returner.

“I would say overall, he's been inconsistent,” said special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. “We need to do a better job of tracking the ball, judging the ball, fielding the ball when necessary, not fielding it in other situations. He knows that and hopefully we'll get the improvements that we need in that area.”

An argument can be made that Smith should not have returned as the team’s punt returner after muffing a punt in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams had a small punt return competition in the summer, but after Smith’s 44-yard punt return in the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs, he appeared to win the role.

However, Smith has been inconsistent in his decision-making and hasn’t been much better on kickoff returns. His 20.6 yards per return ranks 37th out of 40 players. He’s also averaging just 9.9 yards per punt return.

The Rams have Alex Bachman on the practice squad, as well as Brennan Presley who has return experience. Konata Mumpfield is listed as the technical backup, but Kyren Williams competed with Smith in training camp and Tutu Atwell has minimal return experience. Still, it doesn’t seem like a change is coming.

“He's put in a lot of time and effort in training camp and obviously moving into the season. I think that he'll do the necessary things to be able to sustain at that position for us.”

For as much as some may be calling for the Rams to move on from Bubba Ventrone already, it’s only been three games. This offseason, the Rams brought in Joe Cardona and Grant Stuard who were both Ventrone guys. Cardona and Stuard have each been two of the bright spots on the Rams’ special teams.

Outside of Cardona and Stuard, the Rams didn’t make any changes to their special teams core. It’s hard to say how much of that is on Ventrone and if he had a say in those personnel decisions. With that said, the personnel that he has brought in has performed well.

The Rams can’t keep playing musical chairs at the special teams coordinator spot when it’s very clear that’s not the primary issue. An argument can be made that the Rams do need to change their punt returner. It can also be argued that saying that there has been no consideration for a change is an unacceptable response. While the Rams’ special teams may not deserve the benefit of the doubt, Ventrone does deserve some leeway here.

Around the Rams

The NFL’s DPI Admission Doesn’t Fix the Problem

On Wednesday, head coach Sean McVay noted that the league agreed with him that the call on the field should not have been defensive pass interference. There’s nothing that the Rams or the league can do about it now, but it raises the question of what should be done. These situations need to stop being brushed away by fans if they don’t affect their team. It’s hard to fathom having the mindset of, “Well, it didn’t happen to me, so it’s ok,” with other things in society.

At the end of the day, the league needs to get involved in these calls with a VAR-style review process. That’s not to say that every penalty throughout the game should be reviewed. However, reviewing calls in the final two minutes when instigated by the league should be on the table. As McVay said, he wouldn’t change how he coaches Josh Wallace on how to play that snap.

“I wouldn't change the way that I'm coaching Josh Wallace on how to play the cycle of that snap. Whether it was or wasn't right, that wasn't the point,” said McVay. “The call was made and that was what the call was. What I am interested in is if there's any sort of feedback that says this is in alignment with what would be correctly officiated as a DPI.”

Additionally, league officials need to be held more accountable. Bill Vinovich made the infamous call in the 2018 NFC Championship game. His punishment was being named the referee for the Super Bowl the following year. Something needs to change because the league is losing trust in some of its fans.

Puka Nacua Appears Ready for Eagles

It appears as if wide receiver Puka Nacua is set to make his return on Sunday against the Eagles. While it was anticipated that Nacua would be a full participant on Thursday and the wide receiver told the media that he was a full participant, the team only officially listed him as being limited.

“I'm taking it one day at a time, but I felt great being out there,” said Nacua. “Full practice today for the first time. I'm getting my feet under me, hearing all the play calls.”

Nacua noted the discomfort in his hip came from changing direction. He said that it was causing some pain and restriction in his movement and that it was in a similar area as his psoas injury during training camp.

Max Klare Could Get His Opportunity

As the Rams get closer to Sunday, it’s possible that rookie tight end Max Klare will have a bigger role in the offense. It’s expected that Terrance Ferguson won’t play as he manages a medial ankle sprain. Additionally, Colby Parkinson has yet to practice as he didn’t participate for a second consecutive day. Parkinson is dealing with an AC sprain.

“I'm encouraged by where Max is at,” said offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “We had a couple of those guys that went out in the game and he was ready to go. I'm encouraged about where he's at, the development he's had.”

Scheelhaase seemed to echo McVay’s statement on Wednesday. Without Ferguson and potentially Parkinson, Klare could see more snaps on Sunday against the Eagles.

3 Things I Think

1. The Rams Should Give Odell Beckham Jr. a Call

Odell Beckham Jr. may not be the answer as the team’s third wide receiver, but he’s certainly worth a call. Despite Ferguson and Parkinson dealing with injuries last week, Matthew Stafford targeted one wide receiver outside of Davante Adams. While Mumpfield has shown some upside, he remains inconsistent at the catch point as seen by his 45.5 percent catch rate. Xavier Smith and Jordan Whittington each have fewer receptions than Tutu Atwell and he’s been inactive in two games. Beckham may no longer be the answer, but he’s worth a call.

2. More Is Needed From Nate Landman

When the Rams signed Nate Landman last season to an extension, it was thought that he could be the long-term answer at linebacker. However, since signing his extension, Landman has taken a step back and it’s more glaring now with the lack of forced fumbles. He’s a liability in coverage and has been inconsistent as a tackler. This is who the Rams have, but they need more going forward.

3. Let’s Talk About Matthew Stafford

Multiple things can be true when it comes to Stafford. Since Week 1, he has been much better. His 0.16 EPA per pass ranks 12th. However, Stafford has also missed some key plays. On the first drive last week, he didn’t see Terrance Ferguson wide open. He also missed Davante Adams a few times on the deep ball. On deep passes this season, Stafford is 4-for-14 with one touchdown and two interceptions. His 28.6 percent completion rate ranks 25th and is tied with Jacoby Brissett. He needs to be better in that area.

From The Injury Report

Rams Injury Report | Rams Media

Nothing changed from Wednesday to Thursday. As mentioned, while Nacua said he practiced fully, he was officially listed as limited on Thursday’s report. The big addition to the injury report this week was Aaron Donald. Donald didn’t practice on Thursday once again and usually takes a veteran rest day on Friday. We should know more about Donald’s status on Friday when McVay speaks to the media again.

Linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder), safety Kam Kinchens (hamstring), and cornerback Josh Wallace (shoulder) were all limited. Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder), Terrance Ferguson (ankle), and Jaylen Watson (shoulder) all did not participate.

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