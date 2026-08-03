Rams Believe Terrance Ferguson Can Become One of the NFL’s Best Tight Ends

As the Los Angeles Rams shift their offensive identity to heavier tight end sets, one beneficiary of that transition will be second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson. While Ferguson only had 11 receptions as a rookie, he was impressive in that small sample.

Ferguson Is Built to Thrive in the Rams' New Offense

Ferguson’s size and movement profile make him a serious mismatch for defenses. By moving to more 12 and 13 personnel, the Rams are able to get defenses into their base package more often. If that’s how defenses match the Rams, Ferguson has a serious advantage against most linebackers. However, if defenses go lighter, the Rams have the advantage on the offensive line to win in the run game.

These are the conflicts that the Rams are trying to create in 2026. At 6’5, 252 pounds, Ferguson has the size advantage over defensive backs. His 4.63 speed also allows him to move like a wide receiver, making him difficult for most linebackers.

NFL Insider Shares High Praise for Ferguson

Ferguson remains a player the Rams are very excited about entering the season. The second-year tight end was a player Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentioned as a player to watch after visiting Rams training camp.

“Terrance Ferguson has had a fantastic offseason,” wrote Breer. “He is now proving to be a guy who can play all over the formation and looks like he could be a force after the catch, showing why the Rams coveted him in the 2025 draft and now believe he could grow into one of the NFL’s best tight ends.”

Advanced Numbers Show Ferguson's Big-Play Ability

On just 11 receptions last season, Ferguson created 20.6 total EPA. His 1.9 EPA per reception was twice as much as Trey McBride and higher than fellow rookie Colston Loveland. Additionally, he led all tight ends in deep targets with 13 and two of his three touchdowns came on such plays.

Again, it’s an extremely small sample, but it shows the big-play upside that’s there when Ferguson gets involved. At this time last offseason, Ferguson missed time with a groin injury. Ferguson has been healthy throughout training camp and has been able to develop that chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford. With a full year in the offense, he should also be more comfortable.

McVay's Offense Has a History of Year 2 Breakouts

Outside of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, young pass catchers tend to see a year two jump in the McVay offense. Gerald Everett had 16 receptions as a rookie before doubling that in year two. Josh Reynolds had 11 receptions in 2017 and then had 29 receptions for 402 yards and 5 touchdowns in his second season.

Arguably the best example is Van Jefferson who had 19 receptions for 220 yards as a rookie, despite being drafted in the second round. In year two, Jefferson caught 50 passes for 802 yards as he became the team’s primary deep threat. While 802 yards may seem like a lot for Ferguson, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar jump as Everett and Reynolds.

There has been a lot of excitement around Ferguson as he heads into his second season. As the Rams move to more 13 personnel, the opportunity should be there for Ferguson to become a featured piece in the offense. If the early buzz is any indication of what’s to come, the Rams clearly believe Ferguson is only scratching the surface.

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