Rams TE Terrance Ferguson: No. 7 Player Could Be Offense’s X-Factor

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 7 player, Terrance Ferguson.

If there is one player on the Los Angeles Rams offense with high expectations heading into 2026, it’s second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson didn’t produce a lot as a rookie, but the flashes were certainly evident.

As the Rams transition to more 13 personnel this season, Ferguson will play a larger role in the offense.He is arguably the most important player in that transition, and his skill set should unlock what the Rams want to do.

Why is Terrance Ferguson So Important?

The Rams began using 13 personnel packages on offense last season and will look to lean into that in 2026 as it becomes their identity. While he may have only had 11 receptions as a rookie, he averaged 21 yards per reception and showed an ability to win down the field. Despite taking receivers off the field in 13 personnel, the Rams don’t lose any explosiveness with Ferguson.

A big reason the Rams are transitioning to 13 personnel is the mismatches it creates. Taking wide receivers off the field and getting heavier on offense forces defenses to get into their base personnel. Ferguson’s ability to line up as an in-line blocker, but also out wide, creates mismatches that Sean McVay wants to exploit.

The Depth Behind Ferguson

When it comes to the tight end position, the Rams have quite a bit of depth. Still, there isn’t another player who can do the same things as Ferguson. Ferguson brings a unique combination of size and speed. While the Rams could still operate out of 13 personnel with Davis Allen or Max Klare in Ferguson’s place, the offense would feel different.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

As the Rams head into the 2026 season, they have fully committed to operating out of 13 personnel. If Ferguson doesn’t take that next step or misses time, the offense loses a lot of its upside and they’d be forced to adjust. The Rams are leaning into 13 personnel because they are expecting Ferguson to progress in his development.

McVay could certainly adjust and go back to more 11 personnel, but that would mean relying on players like Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith. Without Ferguson, it would throw a wrench in McVay’s plans for the offense this season. The Rams have a vision of the offense that features tight ends, and if Ferguson doesn’t take that next step, they would have to re-evaluate that overall plan.

Why We Ranked Ferguson Here

It may seem high to rank a second-year player who had 11 catches last season at number seven. However, he’s arguably the most important player when it comes to what the Rams want to be on offense in 2026 and beyond. Ferguson has significant upside and can take the offense to the next level.

This ranking reflects that upside. He’s a big part of what the Rams want to be on offense. His unique combination of size and speed makes him a mismatch for most defenses. If he can take the next step in his development, Ferguson is the breakout player for the Rams this season and will help them win a Super Bowl.

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