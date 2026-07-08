The Real Reason Rams QB Ty Simpson Still Hasn't Signed Rookie Contract

Since the NFL introduced the rookie wage scale in 2011, first-round picks holding out of training camp have become extremely rare. Shemar Stewart held out last year with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before that, it had been seven years since a rookie held out of training camp with Roquan Smith holding out due to language in his contract.

As we enter July, Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson remains one of two unsigned rookie first-round picks, with the other being Fernando Mendoza. If Simpson were to hold out, that wouldn’t be the start that many would hope for, even if the expectation isn’t for him to start in 2026.

Rookie Holdouts Have Become Rare in the NFL

When the Rams drafted Sam Bradford in 2010, he held out throughout OTAs and then signed on the opening day of training camp. Bradford was also the last rookie to sign a lucrative first contract.

Due to the rookie wage scale, Simpson’s contract should be pretty straightforward. According to Spotrac, the 13th overall pick has a total value of $25.4 million on the rookie wage scale. Last year’s 13th overall pick, Kenneth Grant, signed a contract with a total value of $21.9 million.

Still, it’s notable that the only two rookie first-round picks that remain unsigned are the two quarterbacks. Fernando Mendoza also has not yet signed his rookie deal.

What's Delaying Ty Simpson's Rookie Contract?

It seems unlikely that Simpson will hold out. With modern rookie contracts, players typically remain unsigned due to secondary contract language such as guarantee payout scheduling, offset language, and voiding rules. Those details can just take time.

In Simpson’s case, it’s possible that he and his agent are waiting on the structure of Mendoza’s deal given that he was the only other quarterback drafted in the first round. Simpson won’t get the same total value as Mendoza because he was picked 12 picks later, but he could look for a similar structure.

Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Rams haven’t had many first-round picks. When the Rams drafted Jared Verse with the 19th overall pick in 2024, he was signed fairly quickly with the deal getting done in late May. When the Rams have signed their rookie class, they’ve also typically announced them all at once.

Why the Rams Want Simpson on the Field

The Rams will report to training camp on July 25. They still have just over two weeks to get a deal done with Simpson to ensure that he’s on the field for the start of training camp. Given that the Rams’ future is tied into Simpson’s development, the Rams would certainly like their rookie quarterback to be on the field and getting valuable snaps that he won’t get during the regular season.

Once Mendoza signs his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Simpson domino should fall. It is worth noting that Simpson’s agent is Jimmy Sexton, who also represents Matthew Stafford. The two sides will have plenty of experience negotiating with each other after working through Stafford’s adjusted contracts over the last few years.

Since the rookie wage scale was introduced, holdouts have been rare. While it would be nice for Simpson to already be locked up, patience is the best approach in this situation. With that said, given the attention Simpson has gotten since being drafted and his status as Matthew Stafford’s future replacement, it is a situation worth monitoring.