Rams OT Warren McClendon: No. 8 Player Takes Over Critical Role at Right Tackle

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 8 player, Warren McClendon

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Los Angeles Rams will have a new starting right tackle in 2026. Following the retirement of Rob Havenstein, the Rams will turn to Warren McClendon next season to hold down the right side.

While McClendon played well in place of Havenstein last season, it will be different for him going into the season as the starter. For the Rams, it’s still a risk as McClendon is a relative unknown. It’s what makes him one of the more important players on the team heading into the season.

Why Warren McClendon is So Important

Since taking over at right tackle in 2015, Rob Havenstein provided stability at right tackle. McClendon will be replacing a staple on the right side. He filled in well for Havenstein last season, but it will be different going into the year as the starter.

The Rams will hope that McClendon can play at the same level that he did last year when he finished as the seventh-best tackle via PFF with an overall grade of 83.5. Additionally, if McClendon plays well, the Rams have potentially found their right tackle of the future as he enters a contract season. It’s possible McClendon could provide the same stability that Havenstein did at right tackle for so long.

The Depth Behind McClendon

To the surprise of many, the Rams didn’t draft a replacement or serious competition for McClendon. Some expected the Rams to take a tackle in the first round, but they opted to show trust in McClendon. Instead, the Rams drafted Keagen Trost who could play on the right side if needed. However, given his experience, the Rams may favor David Quessenberry as the backup.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

The Rams have trusted that McClendon can be their starting right tackle at least for this year, if not long-term. If McClendon’s level drops, the Rams offense faces a difficult predicament and it becomes more difficult to operate how they want to. Much like in 2022 when the Rams put their faith in Joe Noteboom as the left tackle of the future, the same could happen if McClendon doesn’t work out.

From there, the Rams could have a musical chairs situation on the right side and be searching for their long-term starting right tackle next offseason. It would certainly throw a wrench in what is supposed to be a Super Bowl season.

Why We Ranked McClendon Here

An argument can be made that McClendon is the most important player on the Rams’ offensive line heading into 2026. The Rams have placed a lot of faith in him, trusting that he can be their starting right tackle going forward. He performed well last season, but it will be different going into the year as the starter. There will be a lot of pressure on McClendon to perform.

If McClendon proves himself over the course of the entire season, the Rams will consider him part of their long-term plans on the offensive line. Given his importance to the Rams’ immediate success and potential long-term implications, he’s one of the most important players on the roster.

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