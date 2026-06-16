Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Warren McClendon Looks to Cement Starting Role

One year ago, if anyone had asked the Los Angeles Rams what position they would need to address during the 2026 offseason, many would have said right tackle. While Rob Havenstein had held down the right side for a decade, it was always thought that retirement was a possibility. When Warren McClendon stepped in for Havenstein last year and played well, it changed the entire outlook at the position.

As we move forward with our roster preview series, Warren McClendon is next.

2025 Season in Review

McClendon began the 2025 season as Havenstein’s backup, but after his first start in Week 5, it was obvious who the better player was at that point. The Rams went back to Havenstein, but McClendon finished the year and solidified his spot at right tackle. McClendon finished the year as the seventh-best tackle via PFF with an overall grade of 83.5. His 86.7 grade as a run blocker ranked fifth among qualifying tackles. From a statistical standpoint, McClendon was one of the best tackles in the NFL when he was on the field.

Warren McClendon Jr. has quietly been one of the best offensive tackles in pass protection this season.



Among OTs with 200+ snaps, he's allowed the lowest pressure rate (1.9%) and is tied for the lowest sack rate allowed (0%). pic.twitter.com/rPiAx6os59 — Wyatt Miller (@wymill07) December 10, 2025

Roster Battle

Prior to the NFL Draft, many thought that the Rams may take a tackle in the first round. Even if that player didn’t start, it was at least competition and insurance behind McClendon. However, the Rams felt confident enough in McClendon to wait until the third round. He will begin the season as the Rams’ starting right tackle.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Good Communication

One reason given for going back to Havenstein is his experience/communication on the OL.



McClendon displays good communication here. Signals to Dotson that his guy is coming inside. They're able to pass off the stunt. pic.twitter.com/YO1qGq9sxx — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 1, 2025

One of the more important things on the offensive line is each player being able to communicate with one another. This is a big reason why McClendon had so much success at right tackle next to Kevin Dotson. In the play above, he’s able to communicate with Dotson and pass off the stunt inside.

Play 2: Strong in the Run Game

One thing that is noticeable is how strong McClendon is in the run game.



In Weeks 5-7, McClendon was the 6th highest graded run-blocker at tackle via PFF. pic.twitter.com/ZWI5Zpn5QQ — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 1, 2025

Simply put, Warren McClendon was fantastic in the run game next to Dotson. Over the past two years, Dotson and Havenstein have been special on the right side working together. McClendon stepped in and the run game didn’t miss a beat. As mentioned, he finished the year as the fifth-best run-blocking offensive tackle via PFF..

Play 3: Solid in Pass Protection

Just an insane ball from Matthew Stafford.



KDot and McClendon doing work on the right side of the Rams OL.



Stafford couldn't place this ball any better. Over one defender and between two others. Puka with another fantastic grab. pic.twitter.com/RRhKhsRQwk — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 9, 2025

Where McClendon showed a lot of improvement was in pass protection. While the Rams sometimes helped him with a tight end, his 12 pressures allowed were the fewest in the NFL. He also had a 98.3 pass-blocking efficiency which was second behind Garrett Bolles. McClendon’s level dropped a little bit in the playoffs, but during the regular season, he was fantastic.

Biggest Question: Is Warren McClendon a long-term answer at right tackle?

For as much as some would like to say that McClendon is the right tackle of the future, this is still a prove-it year for him. The Rams didn’t sign McClendon to an extension this offseason. If he plays well in 2026, the Rams could look to bring him back long-term. However, with McClendon on the final year of his rookie deal, he’ll need to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke.

2026 Outlook/Role

The expectation for McClendon heading into 2026 is that he picks up where he left off. He won’t need to be perfect, but he’ll need to continue to show that he can be reliable on the right side. The Rams could have signed or drafted a replacement and kept McClendon as depth, but chose not to. McClendon’s role could change depending on what happens with Alaric Jackson, but for now, he heads into the year as the team’s starting right tackle.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

As McClendon heads into the summer as the starting right tackle for the Rams, he will be a lock to make the roster.



Chances: 10/10