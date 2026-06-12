Projecting the Rams 53-Man Roster & Depth Chart After OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up OTAs on Thursday. Head coach Sean McVay announced that the team will not be holding the standard mandatory minicamp. That means the Rams will meet one last time next week before breaking until training camp. As the Rams wrap up OTAs, let’s take a look at how the Rams’ 53-man roster could shake out.

Quarterback (3): Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson

Not much will change at the quarterback position throughout the offseason. The Rams have kept three quarterbacks each of the last two seasons and that will likely be the case again this year. While Bennett may be viewed as the backup quarterback at this point, the Rams would likely turn to Simpson if Stafford were unavailable.

Running Back (4): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Jarquez Hunter

One player to watch from this group will be Jarquez Hunter. There’s a lot of pressure on the former fourth-round pick to stand out this offseason with the competition at the running back position. Heading into training camp, Hunter may have the edge, but don’t rule out Jordan Waters or Dean Connors.

Wide Receiver (6): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, CJ Daniels, Konata Mumpfield

It’s very possible that the Rams just keep five wide receivers as they move to an offense that features heavier tight end usage. However, with the depth that they have at wide receiver, I still believe they’ll keep six. Even if Mumpfield isn’t favored among the coaching staff, Brennan Presley and Tru Edwards both performed well in the preseason last year.

Tight End (5): Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, Max Klare

At this point, it’s a guarantee that the Rams keep at least five tight ends. The Rams are set to lean into 13 personnel more in 2026, therefore depth will be needed at the tight end position. At minimum, these are the five tight ends who will make the roster.

Offensive Line (9): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, Justin Dedich, Keagen Trost, Beaux Limmer, David Quessenberry

The Rams could find themselves in an interesting predicament following Alaric Jackson’s arrest. While they will wait for the facts to come out and the legal process to take place, it’s possible Jackson is suspended or even cut. Beaux Limmer and David Quessenberry will be on the bubble, but the Rams could ask more from Trost heading into training camp.

Linebacker (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac

The linebacker position is another one that is pretty straightforward. Landman and Speights remain the starters while Stuard and Dolac fill special teams roles.

Defensive Line (6): Poona Ford, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis, Ty Hamilton, Tim Keenan III

Could Aaron Donald get added to this list at some point this summer? There has been some speculation that Donald could come out of retirement to play with Myles Garrett. This would almost certainly be the best supporting cast that Donald has played with.

EDGE (4): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson

The big addition here is Myles Garrett. Garrett participated in OTAs as the Rams try and figure out the best way to use him on defense. Earlier this week, the Rams signed Tomon Fox, but he will likely be a practice squad candidate. Fox could get elevated throughout the season to play special teams. If Fox does make the roster, expect the Rams to only keep five wide receivers to make room.

Cornerback (4): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace

When it comes to cornerback, the Rams do lack some depth. However, it’s important to note that Quentin Lake is the team’s primary nickel cornerback. Trent McDuffie also offers some versatility. Both undrafted free agents, Nyzier Fourqurean and Al’Zillion Hamilton, are players to watch this summer.

Safety (5): Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Tanner Ingle

One of the deeper positions on the roster for the Rams is at safety. The top four players here will see significant playing time while Ingle plays a role on special teams. Nate Valcarcel could make noise this offseason as well.

Specialists (3): Harrison Mevis, Ethan Evans, Joe Cardona

The Rams haven’t brought in any competition this offseason. Mevis and Evans will get plenty of reps throughout training camp and hopefully add some consistency to special teams.