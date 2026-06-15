How OTAs Shaped the Rams Depth Chart Ahead of Training Camp
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The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up OTAs last week and have since canceled minicamp. While they will meet one last time on Monday, the next time the players will truly be in action will be during training camp in July. Let’s take a look at the depth chart before the Rams take their summer break.
Quarterback
- QB1: Matthew Stafford
- QB2: Stetson Bennett
- QB3: Ty Simpson
- QB4: Matthew Caldwell
All eyes will be on Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson this offseason as they battle for the backup quarterback role behind Matthew Stafford. Bennett will start training camp as the backup and may hold onto it going into the season. However, if the Rams need to turn to Bennett or Simpson during the season, don’t be surprised if they go to the rookie.
Running Back
- RB1: Kyren Williams
- RB2: Blake Corum
- RB3: Ronnie Rivers
- RB4: Jarquez Hunter
- RB5: Jordan Waters
- RB6: Dean Connors
Many will be watching to see what Jarquez Hunter can do as he heads into year two. Hunter didn’t contribute much as a rookie and currently appears to be behind both Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers on the depth chart. Still, he’ll need to outperform Ronnie Rivers who is more experienced and gained the trust of the coaching staff.
Wide Receiver
- WR1: Puka Nacua
- WR2: Davante Adams
- WR3: Jordan Whittington
- WR4: Xavier Smith
- WR5: Konata Mumpfield
- WR6: CJ Daniels
- WR7: Brennan Presley
- WR8: Tru Edwards
- WR9: Mario Williams
The Rams are going to have a lot of competition at the wide receiver position this summer. Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith will battle it out for the third wide receiver spot behind Adams and Nacua if the Rams don’t sign a veteran. CJ Daniels is a player who the Rams are excited about and will be competing with Konata Mumpfield. Additionally, Brennan Presley, Tru Edwards, and Mario Williams all had positive moments last year during the preseason.
Tight End
- TE1: Colby Parkinson
- TE2: Terrance Ferguson
- TE3: Tyler Higbee
- TE4: Davis Allen
- TE5: Max Klare
- TE6: Dan Villari
- TE7: Mark Redman
- TE8: Rohan Jones
As the Rams look to utilize more 13 personnel this season, they will likely keep five tight ends on the roster. While Max Klare may not see a huge role as a rookie, it will be interesting to see if he can push Allen or Higbee during training camp.
Offensive Tackle
- LT1: Alaric Jackson
- RT1: Warren McClendon
- OT2: David Quessenberry
- OT3: Keagen Trost
- OT4: AJ Arcuri
- OT5: Bryce Henderson
Following Alaric Jackson’s arrest, the Rams have a lot of questions at the left tackle position. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the team add one before the start of training camp. The Rams lack some depth at tackle. While they drafted Trost in the third round and have Quessenberry, neither should be expected to start over an extended period.
Interior Offensive Line
- LG1: Steve Avila
- C1: Coleman Shelton
- RG1: Kevin Dotson
- iOL2: Justin Dedich
- iOL3: Keagen Trost
- iOL4: Beaux Limmer
- iOL5: Dylan McMahon
- iOL6: Wyatt Bowles
- iOL7: Austin Blaske
The Rams have a lot of good depth on the interior of the offensive line. Justin Dedich and Beaux Limmer are both experienced players who have shown reliability when needed. Trost was a tackle at Missouri, but can also move inside if needed. Additionally, the Rams have some good developmental options in McMahon, Bowles, and Blaske.
Linebacker
- LB1: Nate Landman
- LB2: Omar Speights
- LB3: Grant Stuard
- LB4: Shaun Dolac
- LB5: Kai Hill-Green
If there is one position where the Rams lack some depth, it’s at linebacker. Landman and Speights have shown they are good enough to get by at the position. However, behind them, Stuard and Dolac are better special teams options and Hill-Green was signed as an undrafted free agent. This is one position where the Rams need to stay healthy.
EDGE
- EDGE1: Myles Garrett
- EDGE2: Byron Young
- EDGE3: Josaiah Stewart
- EDGE4: Desjuan Johnson
- EDGE5: Keir Thomas
- EDGE6: Tomon Fox
- EDGE7: Eddie Walls
The Rams are very deep when it comes to their pass rushers. Myles Garrett and Byron Young are one of the best EDGE duos in the NFL. Behind them, Stewart showed some promise as a rookie and Johnson has transitioned to the edge very well. The Rams could look to add an experienced depth player, but they should feel comfortable with who they have on the roster.
Defensive Line
- DE1: Kobie Turner
- NT1: Poona Ford
- DE1: Braden Fiske
- NT2: Ty Davis
- DE2: Ty Hamilton
- NT3: Tim Keenan III
- DE3: Larrell Murchison
- NT4: Bill Norton
- DE4: Payton Zdroik
- DE5: Jaxon Moi
- DE6: Wesley Bailey
One of the biggest questions heading into the summer is whether or not the Rams can talk Aaron Donald out of retirement. Adding Donald to this group would give the Rams one of the best defensive line rotations in the NFL. The Rams already have good depth on the defensive line and Donald would take this group to the next level.
Cornerback
- CB1: Trent McDuffie
- CB2: Jaylen Watson
- CB3: Emmanuel Forbes
- CB4: Josh Wallace
- CB5: Cam Lampkin
- CB6: Nyzier Fourqurean
- CB7: Al’Zillion Hamilton
- CB8: Nick Anderson
The Rams certainly got better at cornerback this offseason by adding McDuffie and Watson. However, they still lack some depth. While Forbes has had some good moments, Wallace is the team’s fourth cornerback. Behind Wallace, the Rams have several undrafted free agents who will compete with one another for a roster spot.
Safety
- S1/Nickel: Quentin Lake
- S2: Kam Curl
- S3: Kam Kinchens
- S4: Jaylen McCollough
- S5: Tanner Ingle
- S6: Nate Valcarcel
If there is one position where the Rams have a lot of depth, it’s at safety. The top four in this group will all have a role on defense. Lake has thrived as the nickel while Curl plays in the box and Kinchens plays as the deep safety. Jaylen McCollough has done well as the dime linebacker in recent years as well. At the bottom of the depth chart, Ingle and Valcarcel will compete for a special teams role.
Specialists
- LS1: Joe Cardona
- K1: Harrison Mevis
- P1: Ethan Evans
Despite some inconsistency at kicker and punter last year, the Rams didn’t bring any competition this offseason. Mevis added some stability at kicker while the Rams will hope Evans gets back to form under a new special teams coordinator.
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI