How OTAs Shaped the Rams Depth Chart Ahead of Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up OTAs last week and have since canceled minicamp. While they will meet one last time on Monday, the next time the players will truly be in action will be during training camp in July. Let’s take a look at the depth chart before the Rams take their summer break.

Quarterback

QB1: Matthew Stafford

QB2: Stetson Bennett

QB3: Ty Simpson

QB4: Matthew Caldwell

All eyes will be on Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson this offseason as they battle for the backup quarterback role behind Matthew Stafford. Bennett will start training camp as the backup and may hold onto it going into the season. However, if the Rams need to turn to Bennett or Simpson during the season, don’t be surprised if they go to the rookie.

Running Back

RB1: Kyren Williams

RB2: Blake Corum

RB3: Ronnie Rivers

RB4: Jarquez Hunter

RB5: Jordan Waters

RB6: Dean Connors

Many will be watching to see what Jarquez Hunter can do as he heads into year two. Hunter didn’t contribute much as a rookie and currently appears to be behind both Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers on the depth chart. Still, he’ll need to outperform Ronnie Rivers who is more experienced and gained the trust of the coaching staff.

Wide Receiver

WR1: Puka Nacua

WR2: Davante Adams

WR3: Jordan Whittington

WR4: Xavier Smith

WR5: Konata Mumpfield

WR6: CJ Daniels

WR7: Brennan Presley

WR8: Tru Edwards

WR9: Mario Williams

The Rams are going to have a lot of competition at the wide receiver position this summer. Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith will battle it out for the third wide receiver spot behind Adams and Nacua if the Rams don’t sign a veteran. CJ Daniels is a player who the Rams are excited about and will be competing with Konata Mumpfield. Additionally, Brennan Presley, Tru Edwards, and Mario Williams all had positive moments last year during the preseason.

Tight End

TE1: Colby Parkinson

TE2: Terrance Ferguson

TE3: Tyler Higbee

TE4: Davis Allen

TE5: Max Klare

TE6: Dan Villari

TE7: Mark Redman

TE8: Rohan Jones

As the Rams look to utilize more 13 personnel this season, they will likely keep five tight ends on the roster. While Max Klare may not see a huge role as a rookie, it will be interesting to see if he can push Allen or Higbee during training camp.

Offensive Tackle

LT1: Alaric Jackson

RT1: Warren McClendon

OT2: David Quessenberry

OT3: Keagen Trost

OT4: AJ Arcuri

OT5: Bryce Henderson

Following Alaric Jackson’s arrest, the Rams have a lot of questions at the left tackle position. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the team add one before the start of training camp. The Rams lack some depth at tackle. While they drafted Trost in the third round and have Quessenberry, neither should be expected to start over an extended period.

Interior Offensive Line

LG1: Steve Avila

C1: Coleman Shelton

RG1: Kevin Dotson

iOL2: Justin Dedich

iOL3: Keagen Trost

iOL4: Beaux Limmer

iOL5: Dylan McMahon

iOL6: Wyatt Bowles

iOL7: Austin Blaske

The Rams have a lot of good depth on the interior of the offensive line. Justin Dedich and Beaux Limmer are both experienced players who have shown reliability when needed. Trost was a tackle at Missouri, but can also move inside if needed. Additionally, the Rams have some good developmental options in McMahon, Bowles, and Blaske.

Linebacker

LB1: Nate Landman

LB2: Omar Speights

LB3: Grant Stuard

LB4: Shaun Dolac

LB5: Kai Hill-Green

If there is one position where the Rams lack some depth, it’s at linebacker. Landman and Speights have shown they are good enough to get by at the position. However, behind them, Stuard and Dolac are better special teams options and Hill-Green was signed as an undrafted free agent. This is one position where the Rams need to stay healthy.

EDGE

EDGE1: Myles Garrett

EDGE2: Byron Young

EDGE3: Josaiah Stewart

EDGE4: Desjuan Johnson

EDGE5: Keir Thomas

EDGE6: Tomon Fox

EDGE7: Eddie Walls

The Rams are very deep when it comes to their pass rushers. Myles Garrett and Byron Young are one of the best EDGE duos in the NFL. Behind them, Stewart showed some promise as a rookie and Johnson has transitioned to the edge very well. The Rams could look to add an experienced depth player, but they should feel comfortable with who they have on the roster.

Defensive Line

DE1: Kobie Turner

NT1: Poona Ford

DE1: Braden Fiske

NT2: Ty Davis

DE2: Ty Hamilton

NT3: Tim Keenan III

DE3: Larrell Murchison

NT4: Bill Norton

DE4: Payton Zdroik

DE5: Jaxon Moi

DE6: Wesley Bailey

One of the biggest questions heading into the summer is whether or not the Rams can talk Aaron Donald out of retirement. Adding Donald to this group would give the Rams one of the best defensive line rotations in the NFL. The Rams already have good depth on the defensive line and Donald would take this group to the next level.

Cornerback

CB1: Trent McDuffie

CB2: Jaylen Watson

CB3: Emmanuel Forbes

CB4: Josh Wallace

CB5: Cam Lampkin

CB6: Nyzier Fourqurean

CB7: Al’Zillion Hamilton

CB8: Nick Anderson

The Rams certainly got better at cornerback this offseason by adding McDuffie and Watson. However, they still lack some depth. While Forbes has had some good moments, Wallace is the team’s fourth cornerback. Behind Wallace, the Rams have several undrafted free agents who will compete with one another for a roster spot.

Safety

S1/Nickel: Quentin Lake

S2: Kam Curl

S3: Kam Kinchens

S4: Jaylen McCollough

S5: Tanner Ingle

S6: Nate Valcarcel

If there is one position where the Rams have a lot of depth, it’s at safety. The top four in this group will all have a role on defense. Lake has thrived as the nickel while Curl plays in the box and Kinchens plays as the deep safety. Jaylen McCollough has done well as the dime linebacker in recent years as well. At the bottom of the depth chart, Ingle and Valcarcel will compete for a special teams role.

Specialists

LS1: Joe Cardona

K1: Harrison Mevis

P1: Ethan Evans

Despite some inconsistency at kicker and punter last year, the Rams didn’t bring any competition this offseason. Mevis added some stability at kicker while the Rams will hope Evans gets back to form under a new special teams coordinator.