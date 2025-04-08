Rams, NFL Potential Expansion Locations For Each Division Part 2
The NFL is already making moves to expand the season to 18 games and considering the popularity of the sport, league expansion has to be down the road at some point, especially with the league's push to take over television viewership for every holiday held during the season.
Thus, here are options to add a team to each division in the NFL. Let's go with the AFC and see which cities the Rams could travel to soon.
AFC West: Utah. While the team would likely be based in Salt Lake City, like the other major sports teams (outside the MLS), the team name would likely have the state associated with it. While Sacramento or Oakland would address the hole the Raiders left and Portland is an option, the Seahawks and 49ers have control over those areas to the point a new team might not draw the fans Utah could.
AFC North: Iowa. It seems like either Iowa or Canada were the only options, and while Iowa may not have the market like other teams, they have a football-loving, passionate fanbase that will help the franchise grow in national popularity.
AFC South: Oklahoma City. While the Cowboys do have a considerable amount of influence in the Sooner state, there's a ton of pride in Oklahoma that would help a team survive and thrive, as evident by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Oklahoma City has a slowly growing population of over 700,000 people, the team would create a natural rivalry with the Houston Texans, and as a travel destination, it's easily reachable for most teams in the NFL.
AFC East: Virginia. Southern Virginia is untouched territory that could create a massive force a franchises along the Eastern seaboard. The Ravens, Commanders, and to an extent the Cowboys (for historical reasons) own most of the DMV area.
A team in Southern Virginia would link the teams in Northern Virginia to the South, more specifically, the Carolina Panthers. In this division, a Virginia team in the perfect link between the teams in the Atlantic Northeast to Miami.
While NFL expansion isn't likely to happen soon, it will one day, and these are some of the locations that could see an NFL team visit them next.
