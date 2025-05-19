Why Rams' Matthew Stafford Is Excited for Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford's outlook on next season could've been a lot different if Stafford chose more money over staying with the Rams in Los Angeles. He re-signed with the Rams on a team-friendly deal, which helped them become one of the top contenders in the NFC.
Thankfully for Rams fans, he stayed with the team and has a chance to win another Super Bowl ring in Los Angeles. He's already a Hall of Fame player in my opinion, but a second ring would put any doubts to rest.
Stafford was a big part of what was a successful off-season for the Rams, in which they also included Davante Adams in free agency and Terrance Ferguson in the draft, two more reliable pass catchers for Stafford to throw to alongside Puka Nacua.
Stafford was recently part of an interview where he reacted to the Rams' schedule and was asked about how he's feeling next season, and if he believes the Rams have what it takes to win another Super Bowl.
"I feel good. You gotta go out there and prove it, that's the biggest thing. At the beginning of 2021, if I had told you we won the Super Bowl, that wasn't at the top of my mind. It was, let's go out there and get better throughout the season.
Who we started the season with in our opening lineup and who we won the Super Bowl with, it was a different group of guys out on the field in a lot of instances. We have to find ways to continue to get better throughout the season, but I am excited from where we left off last year and feel good about moving forward with the group of guys that we have, and the guys that we added recently in the draft as well".
It's encouraging to hear him be so hyped to enter what may be one of his last seasons in the NFL. I'm sure he wants another ring more than anybody, and his legacy is on the line next season. The Rams gave him plenty of new weapons to exploit defenses with, but the Rams only go as far as Stafford will allow them to.
