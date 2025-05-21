The Rams' Top 3 Players on Their Roster
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most talented rosters in the NFC, if not the NFL. Especially after signing Davante Adams in free agency and adding him to a receiver room that already had plenty of talent.
They have Super Bowl aspirations next season after just falling short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last year. With so many talented players, it may be hard to discern who the top three players are on their roster.
That's what Trevor Sikkema, sports writer for Pro Football Focus, set out to do in his most recent article. He detailed who he believes are the top three players for each NFL team, and for the Rams, he believes they are Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse.
"Nacua led the NFL with a 93.0 receiving grade and posted the highest non-quarterback WAR on the team at 0.56. Stafford saw his WAR dip from 3.38 in 2023 to 1.81 in 2024, but he remains one of the league’s most clutch quarterbacks. Verse burst onto the scene as a rookie, generating an 85.3 pass-rush grade and 89 total pressures".
I would argue their best and most impactful player is Stafford, because as talented as the Rams are as a whole, they cannot win another Super Bowl if Stafford doesn't step up. His legacy is on the line next season, and he can alter how history looks at him as a player if he goes out there next season and leads this team to the promised land.
His selection of Nacua is a bit surprising to me because one would think Adams is more talented than Nacua, and his experience would get him the nod over Nacua. However, if Nacua can stay healthy, he's clearly this team's number one option and could have another monster season just like in his rookie year.
Finally, Verse has the potential to be the best at his position next season. He's coming off a year where he won DROY, and he'll be the player other teams plan for ahead of their matchups next season.
Having an off-season where he can build up even more chemistry with his teammates on the defensive line will help him be even more ferocious, not to mention their free agent acquisitions improving it as well. Verse will not only take a leap as an individual, but as a leader and anchor of their defense.
