Who Will Lead the Rams in Receiving Yards Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams made one of the biggest signings of the offseason by agreeing to a deal with Davante Adams, adding him to a receiver room loaded with talent, headlined by Puka Nacua. They also have supporting pieces such as Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington.
They were able to retain their franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and prevent him from going to a team like the New York Giants. He'll be able to dice up opposing defenses next season with the star-studded duo in Los Angeles. With that being said, who among the two of them will lead the Rams in receiving yards next season?
I am assuming that it will be either Adams or Nacua, as I don't think any incoming rookie or player on their roster will be able to surpass them. In the case that they're both injured next season and miss significant time, I believe it would be Atwell or another receiver that steps up, but that's simply a hypothetical.
The Rams are in the midst of their Super Bowl window, and the assumption can be made that they'll lean towards their strengths, and that is the passing game. Their run game isn't bad either, but with Adams and Nacua, they have so much firepower, and it'd be a waste if they didn't use them often.
Last season, Adams had more receiving yards than Nacua, but he played more games than Nacua did. Adams had 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns on 85 receptions. Nacua had 990 yards and three touchdowns on 79 receptions.
Nacua may be younger than Adams, but he has already dealt with injuries in his young career and has missed more games than Adams ever has in his entire career. I think what it will come down to is preference from opposing defenses, they'll have to pick their poison on who gets more attention.
My prediction is that defenses will place more priority on guarding Adams, which will then leave Nacua more open than before. This will result in Nacua leading the team in receiving yards, at least that's my prediction. If the Rams want to capitalize on their strengths even more, they should trade for Jameson Williams.
