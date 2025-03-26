NFL Mock Draft: Rams Stop Top WR From Dropping
The Los Angeles Rams are known for making the most of what they have in regards to draft picks. Despite having a drought of first-round picks in the past couple of years, they've been able to stay relevant by consistently finding diamonds in the rough in later rounds.
They are a team that has heavily benefited from other NFL teams' mistakes, and this year, they hope to continue that trend. They have the 26th overall pick, and after selecting Jared Verse last year, they're looking to bring in another impactful rookie.
Especially now, with the way their roster is constructed, they are a win-now team, and the player they choose has to reflect that mindset. Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst who has released his third iteration of a mock draft, and he predicts Tetairoa McMillan will fall all the way down to the Rams.
"Adding a big-bodied pass catcher to a lineup that already features Puka Nacua further expands the strike zone for Matthew Stafford", said Brooks.
This would be an insane draft-day development as McMillan is a prospect who is expected to be gone by the first ten picks in the draft. He's arguably the best wide receiver prospect in this class, and to see him drop this far without a single team taking him would be absurd.
In 2024, McMillan had 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns, his longest touchdown going for 78 yards. That was his second year in a row of more than 1,300 receiving yards, and he was an offensive machine for the University of Arizona.
The Rams are already going to have one of the best passing attacks in the NFL with Puka Nacua and a new free-agent addition, Davante Adams, but if they were able to draft McMillan, it would be filthy what they'd be able to accomplish against opposing defenses.
Matthew Stafford would have a good chance at leading the league in yards next year if he had those three wide receivers at his disposal. Unfortunately, I just don't think it's realistic for him to fall that far in the draft.
If the Rams were to draft a receiver with the 26th pick, someone like Matthew Golden is a prospect that's more likely to be there. Another selection to help their pass game would be Colston Loveland, as they lack a tight end with a passing upside in their offense.
