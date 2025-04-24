Should Rams Be Interested in Trading for Jameson Williams?
The Los Angeles Rams had one of the best off-seasons among all NFL teams. They were able to keep their franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and re-signed him on a team-friendly deal. Not only did they retain Stafford, but they signed Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp, which is more of an upgrade than it is a replacement.
The way their roster is constructed, they are in the midst of their window of Super Bowl contention, and they must do everything they can to capitalize on it. They have a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean McVay, two likely Hall of Famers in Stafford and Adams, as well as a young defense headlined by last season's DROY Jared Verse.
If the Rams want any chance at bringing another championship to the city of Los Angeles, they have to strike while the iron is hot and give next season their all. Historically, the Rams have not been strangers to using draft picks in exchange to trade for talent that makes their team better now.
Yet with general manager Les Snead, the past couple of years, they've been able to build through the draft due to his excellent scouting and decision-making when on the clock. The Rams have the 26th overall pick in the draft, they may go back on their old ways and trade it for a star player to help them out now.
While there have been reports recently about them being interested in trading up for a tight end like Colston Loveland, what if they looked to complete their passing attack by trading for Jameson Williams from the Detroit Lions?
The Lions pick two spots behind the Rams, and the Rams would have to give up their first-round pick if they wanted to pull off this trade. The reason the Lions would be interested is that this is the last year of Williams's rookie contract, and they may feel he hasn't done enough to warrant a big contract extension.
The reason why the Rams would be interested in Williams is that while he doesn't have the counting stats, he'd be a total wildcard in McVay's offense, and he'd be able to use him in creative ways with his blazing speed.
While there's an argument to be made for them to simply draft a wide receiver and prepare for the future, pairing Williams along with Adams and Puka Nacua would create a three-headed dragon on offense that Stafford would be able to exploit and terrorize defensive backs across the NFL.
