Rams' Puka Nacua Reveals His First Big NFL Purchase
Life in the NFL can be such a sweet thing, especially for players who never had money like that before. A game check in the NFL, regardless of the amount being paid out, is life-changing when compared to the paychecks of the pre-NFL life.
So it comes as no surprise that Rams WR, despite being a fifth-round pick, flashed the cash, leasing a BMW XM SUV after receiving his first NFL check.
"I went to go lease a car," Nacua mentioned on the Join The Lobby Podcast. "I went straight to the BMW store in Salt Lake and I went and got the BMW XM, like their hybrid V8. When I got here [Los Angeles} during like that minicamp, everybody out here in California drives the GLE, that was kind of the car I wanted, it looked so nice but then like everybody got it."
Nacua mentioned the GLE would be in bright pink and he wanted to be different, thus his purchase. Nacua has not regretted his decision stating it made him "feel like a boss" pulling up to the facility in it.
Leasing was probably the best course of action for Nacua at that time considering he, at that point, had yet to play in an actual NFL game. But he's proven that while he enjoys the perks of the job, the work comes first. While Nacua genuinely enjoys playing football, he is a technician as a receiver and the results speak for themselves.
Nacua's openness about his purchases and the reasons behind them serve as teaching tape for the younger generation.
Unlike Nacua, kids are receiving six to seven if not eight-figure deals to play college football, and while it is great that players are getting paid, receiving that much money at that age is a big responsibility. They have to be about their work first and foremost, and Nacua has proven that over and over during his record-setting tenure with the Rams in his NFL career.
Nacua's outlook on life, especially on the elements that aren't focused on football serves as a refreshing reminder of the human lives lived by the superheroes of the gridiron.
