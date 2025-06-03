WATCH: Rams OTA's Week Two Practice Highlights
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay, and the players got after it on Tuesday.
To watch highlights of today's practice, view below.
Last week, Sean McVay spoke in detail on the state of the Rams' defense last week, pertaining to a rumored potential reunion with Jalen Ramsey.
Q: On an update about the status of that potential trade with a June 1st deadline approaching?
“You and I both know that's not a real date though. Here's what I would say. There's not a whole lot that I have to offer. There are a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you're talking about the caliber of the player, the compensation that they're looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he's actually do? Obviously, we love Jalen. We know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able todo if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven't closed the door on that, but there hasn't been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regard to some of the communication and so we'll see if that changes. These things can happen quickly, but it's really same as what it was a couple weeks ago.”
Q: On if he would want to add to the secondary if the team cannot add Jalen Ramsey?
“No, I feel good about where we're at. Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot. I think that the way that guys will approach, similar to the previous question, there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continue to take steps. I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year. Obviously (CB) Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal. Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don't think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year. And then it was great to see (CB) Derion Kendrick out here and (CB) Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So there's a handful of guys. I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today. So I do feel really good about the development of that group led by (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey Pleasant, (Safeties Coach) Chris Beake and (Defensive Assistant) Mike Harris.”
