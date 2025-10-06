Ram Digest

Rams Star Surprisingly Enters NFL Award Conversation

The Rams may be just 3-2 so far in the 2025 season, but it's still been an impressive start. That's led to one player climbing his way into a major award race.

Andy Quach

Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; A detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; A detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams unfortunately backslid a bit this week, falling to their divisional rival San Francisco 49ers, 26-23, in overtime to drop to 3-2 on the 2025 NFL season. Before that loss, they looked like one of the best teams in the entire league, consistently improving throughout the early year, capped off with a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20, in Week 4.

Even in their defeat to the Niners, LA was able to show why it should be viewed as a top contender this year. More so than anything, the Rams beat themselves against San Francisco. The defense allowed backup quarterback Mac Jones to get way too comfortable throwing to Kendrick Bourne and a host of reserve weapons.

The special teams continued to make mistakes, and that sloppiness infected its way into the offense as well in Week 5, with LA coughing up two fumbles while on the attack. Most of the optimism around the Rams has been earned by Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and the rest of the O, though.

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Indianapolis Colts, Matthew Stafford
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) following the victory against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford is officially a dark-horse MVP candidate

There was a lot of concern surrounding Matthew Stafford entering this season. Many doubted that he could continue to be an elite quarterback in his 17th season at 37 years old. His lingering back injury in training camp compounded those worries.

Through five weeks, though, he's arguably been the best QB in the NFL. He's currently leading the league in passing yards with 1,503, and trails just the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff in touchdown throws with 11.

He's only getting better, too. In his last two games, against the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, he's tallied 764 yards on 59-of-88 passing, with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. His schedule's also about to lighten up, with two of his next three matchups being the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Later on in the year, he has four games versus the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons to continue to pad his resume.

Following his loss to the Niners, FanDuel has Stafford listed at fifth in MVP odds this season at +1400. Pro Football Focus recently named him their quarterback of the first quarter of the season:

"The Rams signal caller leads all quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts in PFF passing grade, coming in at 90.8. His 8.3% big-time throw rate is also the best among such quarterbacks, and is more than a percentage point better than the next best quarterback."

With Stafford continuing to power up through the year, it might finally be his turn at the pinnacle of the NFL.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all the Rams' awards odds throughout the year.

Please let us know your thoughts on Matthew Stafford's MVP chances when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.