Rams Star Surprisingly Enters NFL Award Conversation
The Los Angeles Rams unfortunately backslid a bit this week, falling to their divisional rival San Francisco 49ers, 26-23, in overtime to drop to 3-2 on the 2025 NFL season. Before that loss, they looked like one of the best teams in the entire league, consistently improving throughout the early year, capped off with a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20, in Week 4.
Even in their defeat to the Niners, LA was able to show why it should be viewed as a top contender this year. More so than anything, the Rams beat themselves against San Francisco. The defense allowed backup quarterback Mac Jones to get way too comfortable throwing to Kendrick Bourne and a host of reserve weapons.
The special teams continued to make mistakes, and that sloppiness infected its way into the offense as well in Week 5, with LA coughing up two fumbles while on the attack. Most of the optimism around the Rams has been earned by Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and the rest of the O, though.
Matthew Stafford is officially a dark-horse MVP candidate
There was a lot of concern surrounding Matthew Stafford entering this season. Many doubted that he could continue to be an elite quarterback in his 17th season at 37 years old. His lingering back injury in training camp compounded those worries.
Through five weeks, though, he's arguably been the best QB in the NFL. He's currently leading the league in passing yards with 1,503, and trails just the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff in touchdown throws with 11.
He's only getting better, too. In his last two games, against the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, he's tallied 764 yards on 59-of-88 passing, with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. His schedule's also about to lighten up, with two of his next three matchups being the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Later on in the year, he has four games versus the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons to continue to pad his resume.
Following his loss to the Niners, FanDuel has Stafford listed at fifth in MVP odds this season at +1400. Pro Football Focus recently named him their quarterback of the first quarter of the season:
"The Rams signal caller leads all quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts in PFF passing grade, coming in at 90.8. His 8.3% big-time throw rate is also the best among such quarterbacks, and is more than a percentage point better than the next best quarterback."
With Stafford continuing to power up through the year, it might finally be his turn at the pinnacle of the NFL.
