Rams Star Surprisingly Enters NFL Award Conversation

Most receiving yards in a season in NFL history:



1) Calvin Johnson — 1,964 (in 2012)



2) Cooper Kupp — 1,947 (in 2021)



Through 5 games, Puka Nacua is on pace for an NFL record 1,999 receiving yards.



The QB for all three...? Matthew Stafford.