Rams Defender Makes Bold Claim About the Upcoming Season
The Los Angeles Rams used their playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to spark an offseason of mass improvement. Les Snead has helped the Rams assemble one of the most talented rosters in the league, after losing to a more talented Eagles team twice last season in disappointing fashion.
The Rams' first game against the Eagles during this past regular season was not close. However, they fell just short against the Eagles in the playoffs, likely fueling their feelings that they were only a few more talented pieces away from pulling off the upset against the eventual Super Bowl champions.
Los Angeles made arguably the biggest move of any team in free agency this offseason when they added veteran, and eventual Hall of Famer, Davante Adams to become more explosive. Sean McVay wanted to get more explosive on offense this offseason and Snead helped make it happen.
Rams' defender Quentin Lake recently expressed his confidence in a solid Rams' roster that is filled with talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Lake made it clear how talented he believes the Rams offense is this upcoming season and how much potential he believes the unit has.
"We got our future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford I call him mister long handoff. I expect big things. You've got Puka [Nucua] on one end, you've got Davante [Adams] on the other. Tutu as well does a fantastic job, too. We have all the weapons that we need, and then Kyren [Williams] in the backfield. It's gonna be kind of reminiscent of the Greatest Show on Turf. I hope we kind of bring that name back this year," Lake said on The Insiders.
Any reference to arguably the Rams' best teams in franchise and league history is bound to grab attention, but Lake is a veteran defender who has played against some of the top competition in the NFL since he entered the league.
Although the Greatest Show on Turf is an extremely high bar for this year's Rams offense to match, as that offense had multiple Hall of Famers and potential Hall of Famers on it, this year's Rams team is undoubtedly among the top five best offenses and overall rosters in the league this season.
Go on and like our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you will never miss any content!