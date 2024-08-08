Rams Joint Practice With Cowboys Erupts Into Fight
Following the fights that broke out between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants during their joint practices, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy both made it clear that they are not okay with any fights happening during a joint practice between the two squads.
“It’s a waste of time,” McCarthy said. “I don’t want guys fighting. That’s not toughness, it’s lack of discipline. We want the work to get to that emotional edge to push each other, but you’ve got to handle those spots. That’s all part of the emotional challenge in the game of football. I’m not looking for that. I know Sean’s not looking for it either. There’s no concern. We want to have a hell of a practice, that’s why we’re working together, and I think the work on Thursday will be great.”
So much for that.
At least one scuffle broke out during the joint practice between the Rams and Cowboys at the Cowboys training facility in Oxnard, California, with players getting testy with each other Thursday. Cowboys center Brock Hoffman and Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner were two of the players seen not getting along, but the scuffle did not escalate and was broken up relatively quickly.
This was much better than what was seen between the Lions and Chargers, who were each fined $200,000 by the NFL for the fighting that went on. The fights even got to the point that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got involved.
Outside of the brief scuffles, both teams have been able to make plays during Thursday's practice. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on a touchdown, while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott linked up with receiver Brandin Cooks on a large catch and run. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was seen chatting with both Prescott and Cooks after practice.
On the defensive side of the ball, the pass rush was able to pressure Prescott at multiple points, though Prescott did a good job moving around the pocket and backfield.
The Rams and Cowboys are getting set to face off for each team's first preseason game of the season on Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. PT. The two teams are not scheduled to face off during the regular season.
