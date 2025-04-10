Rams Puka Nacua Wanted to Change Number Before Last Season
Any rumors that Rams receiver Puka Nacua gave up his number 17 jersey for Davante Adams can be put to bed as Nacua revealed on Julian Edleman's Games With Names that the main reason for the switch occurring this offseason is due to it being too expensive last offseason.
For reasons to do with jersey sales, anytime a player wants to make a modification to the number and name, they have to get permission and then pay up for the privilege. They essentially have to buy out the inventory of their own jerseys in order for the NFL to recoup their money before printing the new ones.
How much does that cost? $500,000. How much does Puka Nacua make before being subjected to Federal taxes, California state taxes, and potentially other state taxes after away games? $915,000.
“I was already planning to switch to 12, so you’ve got to file the paperwork, they’ve got to buy out your jerseys and stuff like that,” Nacua said on Games With Names.
“I was still a fifth-round pick and they were like, ‘Uh, it would be $500,000 to switch your jersey.’ And I'm like, ‘I think you forgot when I got drafted. I don’t have that type of money, bro. For a jersey number? No.’ So you fill out the paperwork, had to wait a whole year so this year, I was getting ready – the springtime, once that official season switches over, I was going to be going to No. 12. And it was like, we signed Davante Adams and everybody is like, ‘What are you about to do?’ and I'm like, ‘Man, if I would’ve waited like three more weeks!’
Since Nacua waited and gave the NFL early notice to change his number, the jersey wouldn't have been printed, and thus no buyout was required.
Nacua's decision to go from 17 to 12 comes from wearing it at both the high school and collegiate level.
Nacua did joke around, stating that he allowed Adams to get the jersey number for free by submitting his early request, and had he held on, he could've made out with some coin.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE