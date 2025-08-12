Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Young Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took care of business last Saturday, soundly defeating the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason matchup. On Sunday, Sean McVay held a private presser with reporters on Zoom, where he discussed the positive performances of Willie Lampkin, Ty Hamilton, and Elias Neal.
Willie Lampkin
Lampkin was a star at center, rapidly finishing blocks and proving his natural measurements are not imperative to his on-field success.
“I thought he did a nice job," stated McVay. "Obviously, he has great leverage, can get underneath people and be able to finish. That was what you loved about him at North Carolina. but just a competitor. He's tough, he's physical. He understands how to be able to play to his strengths and I think he's done a really good job and I thought a lot of those guys did a nice job, but I was pleased with Willie.”
Ty Hamilton
Ty Hamilton got an extended run, proving everyone right regarding his ability to disrupt play by shooting into gaps before ball carriers are able to enter it.
"He was good. I thought he did a really nice job. I think he's really ascended over the last week. He's playing with leverage and he's understanding what he's supposed to get done snap in and snap out. He's showing the physicality, the ability to be able to kill blocks at the point of attack and then be able to finish. I thought the game was a continuation of what he's shown in the joint practice and then some of the practices that we've had against one another since as well.”
Elias Neal
Elias Neal had a strong performance in coverage as he fights for a roster spot.
"I thought he was good. He's a run and hit guy, similar to what I mentioned about [Chris] ‘Pooh’ Paul last night. He's physical. He’s tough and he plays that way. He has good range. I think Greg Williams does such a good job with that group as a whole. There are certain guys you just feel on game day and ‘Eli’ [Elias] Neal is one of those guys that you feel because of the physicality and the nature of which he plays. He’s got a great passion and I've really been impressed with his improvement from year one to year two with us.”
