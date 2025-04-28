Sean McVay Loves What Jarquez Hunter Brings to the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2025 NFL Draft with eight total draft picks and finished the draft with six incoming rookies. They used their picks in order to execute draft-day trades, including trading for the Atlanta Falcons ' first-rounder next year, which explains why their draft class is smaller than expected.
When a team only drafts six players, every choice is then put under a microscope to examine if that pick is really what the team needed. The Rams kicked off day three of their draft by selecting Jarquez Hunter, a running back from Auburn University, in the fourth round.
With glaring needs at defensive back, this pick comes off as a bit of a surprise, considering their running back room is pretty set already. Though Kyren Williams is entering a contract year, he's still expected to be the starter and contribute heavily to this team's success.
Beyond that, they used a third-round pick on Blake Corum last year, and they still have Ronnie Rivers on their roster. The Rams have plenty of backup options at running back, so why Hunter? Sean McVay recently sounded off in a press conference on what Hunter's skill set brings to the Rams running back room.
"He had a great demeanor about himself. When you put the film on, he lights up. You can really feel his ability to have a recall, and it means something to him, his security to be able to accept coaching and take accountability for some things that maybe he could improve upon.
I think the competitive stamina that you see and the production...He can hit home runs for you too. When you give him a vertical seam, he's got the ability to run away from you. Some of the metrics that we have on him are really impressive...Les and his group had a real appreciation for him and then once the coaches laid eyes on him, there was a collective buy-in”.
In 2024, Hunter ran the ball 187 times for 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 21 receptions for 155 yards and an additional touchdown. It was his best year with the Auburn Tigers, and he enters the NFL with a lot of momentum.
He, alongside Terrance Ferguson and Konata Mumpfield, are the only offensive weapons the Rams drafted to help out Matthew Stafford. Their playing time may vary as rookies, but this draft class could be leading the way for the Rams in the future, with Hunter playing a big role in their running back room.
Make sure you follow along with us on X ( formerly known as Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you will never miss another breaking news story again.
You can also let us know your thoughts on the draft haul when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.