Sean McVay Sends Clear Message to Rams' Roster
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on the health of Steve Avila. Avila, the Rams' starting guard, has missed the last four games after suffering an ankle injury against the Texans.
During McVay's update, he stated Avila would not be walking back into the role as Justin Dedich has held the position down in his absence.
McVay on Avila
McVay was asked if Justin Dedich would be the full-time starter at guard as despite Avila having a full practice last week, he did not play on offense against the 49ers.
“[Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] is still getting back to health," stated McVay. "Justin [Dedich] has done a really nice job. I've been really pleased with him, but the expectation is when Steve returns back to full health and plays the way that he's capable of, we expect him to be able to earn that roll back. We do feel really good about what Justin has done for us.”
Avila was used on the Rams' field goal protection team. McVay answered questions regarding why Avila was involved with that unit despite not getting the start.
“Yeah, it was really hard just because of the Thursday game. Steve was working himself back in. Even though a hundred percent Steve, we still felt like that was going to be better. Not a hundred percent Steve was going to be better to have him up in a backup role if something were to happen."
"The rapport, the continuity that Justin has been able to establish with [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson] and with [Offensive Lineman] Coleman [Shelton], we just felt like we wanted to be able to allow Steve the opportunity to get a full week's worth of practice feeling like he was really had that ankle secure and sturdy for himself and we were really able to evaluate him fully. That’s going to be the expectation for our preparation with Baltimore, but he's going to earn that spot back by the way he practices.”
It's important to note that against the Houston Texans in the 2025 season opener, Avila left the game due to an ankle injury. The Rams only had one backup interior offensive lineman active and that was Beaux Limmer.
Kevin Dotson would then get hurt, forcing an injured Avila back into the game. Perhaps that's also why the Rams are being extra cautious. However, it's clear that when he's ready, he will have to earn his spot back.
