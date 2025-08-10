Rams Sean McVay Pays Stetson Bennett Ultimate Compliment
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay couldn't help but praise the job Stetson Bennett did on Saturday night as Bennett and the Rams offense put 31 points on the board to secure the team's first victory of preseason.
Bennett needed a strong performance and in the moment all eyes were on him, he not only delivered, he shined.
“I thought it played pretty well," stated Bennett on his performance. "We'll go see some stuff. I was glad that I didn't try to force it on two throwaways. Sometimes you have to throw the ball away and end the drive with a kick or punt. I thought it went pretty well but obviously, there's going to be things to clean up.”
What did McVay say?
While Bennett played it cool, operating as if this is just another game, Sean McVay went into more detail about his thoughts on his QB3.
“I wouldn't say anything for me other than just the consistency of how he's approached each day," stated McVay. "I give [Quarterbacks Coach] Dave Ragone a ton of credit. Their relationship is pretty special and Dave does a great job of being able to develop really special relationships with all of his quarterbacks. From the time he's been coaching him, I think there's a really cool rapport that those guys have with each other because Dave, having played the position, really understands it from a player and a coaching lens.
"It’s not a mistake why guys play their best when he's leading the way for that room. Stetson was awesome and I think the amount of reps that he's been able to get, whether you go through the spring or especially in training camp, if there is one positive from Matthew not being there, it's that both [Quarterback] Jimmy [Garappolo] and Stetson have been able to get some reps now."
"We're really glad that Matthew's going to be back doing his thing. But the overall command, I thought he got through some progressions really well today. He hits [Wide Receiver] Drake Stoops on a backside end cut. He’s seeing the field really well. Even just being able to hit Brennan Pressley on that corner on the keeper down in the tight red area. He did a great job of executing on the third and one, hitting the little skate route off the boot. He was awesome and I loved how he responded after…that was a hell of a pick that they made when we tried to push the ball down the field. He was awesome and he was totally present. I love what I saw from him.”
Bennett will once again be tasked with taking the Rams to the endzone next week when the Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE