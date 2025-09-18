Sean McVay Reveals Details of Sideline Injury from Titans Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Last Sunday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay suffered a torn plantar fascia against the Titans as the 39-year-old Super Bowl winner made explosive movements in an attempt to call a timeout.
McVay, a former athlete who won the Georgia 4A Offensive Player of the Year over future Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, described the injury as a result of wear and tear. On Wednesday, McVay stated he was feeling a lot better than he did over the prior few days.
“I feel good. It’s actually better," stated McVay. "You hear the word torn plantar fascia…it had been bothering me for a little bit where I was a little bit restricted. Then I went to just explode down the sideline for a timeout and that thing popped in my heel and it was temporarily painful, but it actually feels a lot better now. It’s a positive that I tore my plantar fascia. That’s a good thing because it accelerates the healing. There are no issues for me. I regret telling my man [Play-by-Play Announcer] J.B. [Long] where it became a bigger deal than what it was. I did have to hop down there. I got the damn time out, even on one leg. I'm doing good though. I appreciate it.”
McVay would continue to joke about the injury and it's cause.
“I'm telling you it was because of the pure twitch that I still had that thing just snapped [laughter]. I'm back. I'm ready to go.”
McVay Revealed Injury
On Monday, McVay spoke on his "Coach McVay Show" where he revealed the extent of his injuries.
"Foot's good," said McVay. "I did tear my plantar fascia, so yeah. Well, that's a good thing, because I guess it allows you to heal a little faster. But I was being dramatic, limping around towards the end of the game, but the MRI confirmed I did that.
"Good news is I'm not playing. I'm just on the sidelines watching, so if I have a little cool limp to add some swag, then you'll know why."
McVay's Treatment
McVay was asked if he would need surgery.
“No, no," stated McVay. "Fortunately, usually what they do is they break it when they do surgery or tear it. We’re in good shape. Fortunately, I don't play like I mentioned. I feel good, really good. I appreciate it.”
After pressers, McVay jokingly acted out athletic movements to the laughter of reporters and was walking around fine during practice. It does not appear that his recent injury will cause him any issues moving forward and it shouldn't hinder his ability to walk the sidelines this Sunday.
NOTE: It looks like Red Light Therapy won't be needed this time around.
