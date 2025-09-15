Rams Morning Report: Quick Start Resembles 1 Elite Team
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams picked up their second win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans by a score of 33-19. Meanwhile, more new affecting the Rams took place across the league. Here's what you need to know.
Los Angeles Rams
Victory Monday
The Rams overcame multiple issues during the first three quarters of their week two matchup as they would pull away from the Titans with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Despite a magical day by Cam Ward, where he made one of the most unbelievable throws in NFL history, rolling out to the right and while nearing the sideline, firing the football across his body to the left, linking up with Elic Ayomanor in the end zone, the Rams' defense was too much as Byron Young flipped the game on it's head with a strip sack that was recovered by Nate Landman.
The Rams had multiple heroes out Sunday but the most notable was Darious Williams, who came off the bench cold to break up a pass intended for Ayomanor. That pass breakup would spark the strip sack one drive later.
Ahkello Witherspoon
During the Rams' week two victory over the Tennessee Titans, starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon left the game with injury and he would not return. After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed Witherspoon had suffered a broken clavicle. It's not known at this time how long Witherspoon will be out of action.
Davante Adams
Adams joined the 12,000 receiving yards club by one yard on Sunday, becoming only the 32nd member of the illustrious list. Adams also passed Michael Irvin on the all-time receiving yards list, moving into the 32nd spot all-time.
NFL West
All four NFC West teams played on Sunday, and all four picked up wins. The Rams, 49ers, and Cardinals remain undefeated at 2-0, while the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Steelers in Pittsburgh to win their first game of the season.
In the Seattle game, former Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick had an up-and-down day, but when it mattered most, he picked off a tipped-up football thrown by Aaron Rodgers in the end zone.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons defeated the Minnesota Vikings handily, with Rams Super Bowl Champion Leonard Floyd having himself a day. As a result, the Rams lost ground on the first-round pick they own from Atlanta.
