Rams Mailbag: Dissecting the Rams Early Season So Far
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are 3-1 on the season and the fans have questions. Here are the answers in this week's mailbag.
What letter grade do you give the Rams for this win over the Colts? Better yet, why that grade?
B-. Don't get me wrong, this was a great win for the Rams, a win that forced them to display resilience, poise, and unity. The Rams also got extremely lucky with Adonai Mitchell single-handedly taking 14 points off the board.
Tutu Atwell's touchdown was huge, but it also happened with the Colts only having ten men on the field. The execution needs to be better, the running game needs to be utilized more, but when push comes to shove, McVay and company find a way and that's all you can ask for.
The offense can be opened up and more explosive with TFerg. Why can’t he get on the field. What is holding him back?
He's just not ready. I don't know when that will be but that's been the word out of the facility. Ferguson also needs to put some weight on him, something he wasn't able to do this offseason due to the draft but it's clear the time he missed in training camp was more damaging than initial findings.
Do you think they go all in and make a trade for CB?
No. The Rams would need to find the perfect fit for the room and the market isn't that great right now. There's also a ton of cap concerns. The Rams love their guys...and I mean their guys. Players who the coaching staff believes are proper character fits so that really only leaves one option and that option isn't an option.
That would be Jalen Ramsey.
Was Steve Avila held out today in preparation for Thursday's game?
Not so much for Thursday's game but for his health in general. This is what McVay said after the game.
“[Left Guard] Steve [Avila] is still working himself back," stated McVay. "I think Justin has played really good football. You guys know how much I love Steve and once he gets back to full health, I look forward to seeing what he's able to do for us. But I felt like it was better to have him up in that situation today. He's working his tail off behind the scenes. Steve is going to be a big part of what we're doing.”
McVay followed up on Monday, stating Avila was still making progress and "we'll see" was his response when asked if Avila will play.
Will there be any trades for cornerback, o-line?
Since we already addressed the cornerback position, no there won't be any trades for offensive lineman unless something dramatic happens.
Here's what I know. The Rams love Justin Dedich and Beaux Limmer. They don't want to lose either of them. The Rams can't afford to cut tackles either because Alaric Jackson has a fluctuating health issue that needs constant monitoring and Rob Havenstein is an older player who has been playing banged up.
Plus, the market is awful right now for a backup interior offensive lineman.
