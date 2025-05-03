Sean McVay Provides Another Jalen Ramsey Update
There has been plenty of chatter and speculation about the Los Angeles Rams' potential pursuit of Miami Dolphins cornerback and former Rams star Jalen Ramsey. And the talk is not quieting down after the 2025 NFL Draft.
General manager Les Snead has openly discussed the possibility of adding the All-Pro and Pro Bowl cover man, who the Miami Dolphins announced as a member of the trading block before the draft.
Speaking on Mad Dog Sports Radio, McVay once again gave the Rams' perspective on Ramsey and a potential move.
While McVay said there is "not much of an update" as far as where things stand between the Rams and Dolphins, he did go into detail why the Rams would even be interested in reuniting with their former No. 1 defensive back.
“He is a total stud and you look at, obviously he has continued to play at a really high level. He and I have kept in great touch even since we ended up trading him to Miami. Special competitor, great person, great father," McVay said.
"And so there are a lot of layers when you’re talking about a player of his caliber – ‘All right, with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude.’ And so those conversations are ongoing, as I’m sure they are with multiple teams. And we’ll see, but we’re never going to shy away from opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our roster or add great players as long as it fits within the framework of everything that an acquisition like that would entail.”
It remains to be seen what a potential deal for Ramsey would look like in terms of compensation, but the Rams are the likely front-runners for any Ramsey trade considering their very public interest up to this point.
If the Rams do add Ramsey back to the roster after trading him to Miami a few seasons ago, Ramsey could step right in and fill arguably the biggest need on the roster at cornerback.
For a Rams team looking to win now, a Ramsey move would make plenty of sense.
