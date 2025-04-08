Should the Rams Invest In Canadian Quarterback Taylor Elgermsa?
Sean McVay admitted he didn't do much work on the quarterbacks when he was interviewed at the NFL Owners meeting.
"I think that's I think that's unlikely. I'll be honest with you, I haven't done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks. McVay said at the NFL Owners meeting when asked about the 2025 QB class. "I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we're not naive to the fact that Matthew [Stafford] hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play."
"But he's also learned the right to be able to say, after this year, hey, I'm gonna, I'm gonna go ahead and hang them up, but I'm hopeful that that's not the case, but I haven't done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That's not something that I would see us going but maybe not."
Considering his words, it's unlikely the Rams would spend a draft pick on the position. However, Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgermsa has gained some love from the draft community due to his potential, once he gets acquainted with the American game.
ESPN's Matt Miller sees Los Angeles as a good place for him to develop and grow into a potential starter.
“I look at a team like the Los Angeles Rams where they have Matthew Stafford. They have someone who’s the clear-cut number one, but you’re in a system that is big on teaching and developing players under Sean McVay. A Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan system where it is predicated on space and timing is going to be what’s familiar to him. His arm talent, his arm ability is going to translate to any scheme,” Miller said on the 3 Down Nation podcast.
“The Rams are a great one. I even think the Kansas City Chiefs, that’s a spot where Andy Reid loves developing quarterbacks."
“You have the established veteran in Patrick Mahomes, they have established backups, two of them. Those situations are real. Teams like the Tennessee Titans or the Cleveland Browns don’t have that exact opportunity, but most teams are going to be able to afford that.”
I spoke with Team NBS Media's Greg Rector, an NFL analyst based in Calgary, Canada, about Elgermsa.
"Elgersma was a standout quarterback for the Wilfred Laurier (A former Prime Minister of Canada) Golden Hawks. He has very good arm talent and can be mobile when need be. Elgersma was the winner of the Hec Creighton award in 2024, which is the USports version of the Heisman Award."
A potential gem that would cost the team very little.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you will never miss another breaking news story again.
Please take a moment and let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE