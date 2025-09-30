3 Rams Players to Watch vs. San Francisco 49ers
It is always a great moment when a player who has gone underappreciated within a respective organization makes the big plays to push forward a victory. That is what happened with the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Tutu Atwell, whose 88-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter secured a big victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Rams, however, will quickly pivot from Sunday to their primetime matchup on Thursday night against their divisional foe, the San Francisco 49ers, in what is expected to be a physical battle in the trenches. These three players on the Los Angeles roster will be pivotal in the team's success this week as they look for a 4-1 start to suplant themeselves as legitimate championship contenders.
Tutu Atwell, wide receiver
Defenses will need to start accounting for the speed element of the Rams offense, and the Colts were caught sleeping on Atwell's massive score on Sunday. He might be the smallest player on the field at times, but he counters that with incredible resilience and effort to be the best playmaker possible.
Atwell will look to threaten a 49ers defense that is not often prone to giving up the big play under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. With Matthew Stafford and his excellent arm, it may not matter to the opposing defense when the arm and speed pair are on the field. Look out for Atwell on Thursday.
Kobie Turner, defensive lineman
The Rams' defensive front remains as disruptive as ever, thanks to the excellent pass rush duo of Byron Young and Jared Verse. However, a forgotten face is Turner, who is due for a standout performance. Los Angeles will need him against the 49ers run game and to create interior pressure against whichever quarterback will be starting for that offense.
Turner could follow the footsteps of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who was disruptive in the interior and won the Jaguars the game late with a strip sack. The same could be said for Turner, who has the chance to have his best game of the year against a mediocre 49ers defense.
Kam Curl, safety
There's something about Rams' safeties as of late. Quentin Lake has been phenomenal in recent weeks and is appearing to have a breakout season in his fourth season with the franchise. Sunday was Kam Curl's time in the spotlight, grabbing two interceptions against Daniel Jones and defending three more passes in coverage.
Everything from the Rams' interior and exterior defensive front and safeties has stood out under defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Curl should continue to be an impact player for the backend of his coach's unit, one that is quickly becoming one of the best in the league.
