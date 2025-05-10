4 Things to Know About Rams' Ty Hamilton
The Rams' new defensive tackle Ty Hamilton is all about his family and the game. A five-year member of the Buckeyes, Hamilton walked away from Columbus after securing victory in the National Championship game over Notre Dame.
Here are four things to know about Hamilton.
1. He's a veteran player, despite only turning 23 years old in April.
Hamilton was a member of the Buckeyes from 2020-2024, and in that time, he has played in 57 games and made 29 starts. That means Hamilton was on the field for one of the best collegiate programs at 18 years old.
He started every game for Ohio State in 2025.
2. Hamilton's love of family is visible in his degree
Hamilton graduated from Ohio State with a degree in family resource management. People in that field help families make financially sound decisions. That field emphasizes the consideration of what the impact of those decisions will have on the family unit.
3. His brother is an NFL player
Hamilton's sibling is Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton. Ty Hamilton spoke about DaVon after his selection by the Rams.
"Definitely, it's just a lot different, more on the mental side than the physical side because it's a lot of mental [strength]. Everybody is good in the league, but it's how you are going to take those mental reps and mental snaps to be able to go against a person and beat them. Being able to understand that and just enjoy the process every step of the way is something that he's taught me and something I'm going to carry with me to the NFL."
DaVon Hamilton also played for Ohio State.
4. Hamilton loves his family
Hamilton's degree and brother weren't the only things mentioned about his family. When he got the call from the Rams, Hamilton was surrounded by his dad, Damian, his mom, Sabrina, his fiancé, and members of his and his fiancé's family.
“I have my entire family, my mom, dad, my fiancé and her family here as well. It's super important to them. They’ve sat here with me the entire way through from high school, all the way through college and now. Having them around here and for them to be able to support me for the past two days, sitting, watching the draft and finally being selected by the Rams, it's a special feeling to have the people that care about you around you in your biggest moments.”
The Rams have a violent, physical monster in the trenches and a loving, caring family man in the locker room. Don't be surprised to see the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in his house shortly.
